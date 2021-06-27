Vampire Diaries Star Claire Holt Might Have Been the Busiest Person During the Pandemic-with a Baby and Movie!

The actress and mother of two welcomed daughter Elle last fall, and shot the new spoof Untitled Horror Movie, streaming now

Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt didn't let the pandemic slow her down.

First, she and husband Andrew Joblon welcomed daughter Elle last September. And while pregnant, she also shot a film called Untitled Horror Movie, out now on Amazon and Apple.

"I was six months pregnant with my daughter when we shot this film," says Holt, who points out that filming remotely at home had its advantages, though the hours were brutal.

"We were shooting through the night, and then I have a toddler (James, 2) that wakes up at 6:30 in the morning," she says. "I was pulling days and nights for the duration of the shoot. But it was just so fun because I didn't have to travel anywhere. I didn't have to pick up my life or take my toddler to another country. I got to sleep in my own bed, and work in my own home, and run to my kitchen to make a snack in between."

Fans of course know Holt from playing Rebekah Mikaelson first in Vampire Diaries, then again in the spinoff The Originals. After years of shooting on location, Holt was grateful to be able to spend so much time with her family during the pandemic. "I spent a good chunk of that cooking my daughter in the oven, my belly," she says. "It was so lovely that I got to spend so much time with my family. I felt like I really got to focus on being pregnant and enjoying my toddler, and I got to see all the milestones. I got to see his first steps and I was around to see everything. That was a really beautiful thing to come out of this past year."

As the world reopens, Holt is excited to announce a new venture. "I am actually working with a brand called Andie Swim doing a swim collaboration," she says.

"I really loved it, because designing is something I've never really done before. And this time at home during the pandemic has allowed me to explore other avenues outside of acting," she explains.

In addition, Holt reveals, "I have invested in a skincare line called Fig. 1, which launched earlier this month. So I've kind of been dabbling in the entrepreneurial space."