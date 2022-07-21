Peacock's Vampire Academy Series Debuts Dramatic First Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Peacock has a new series for fans to sink their teeth into.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the NBC Universal-owned streamer unveiled the very first trailer for its upcoming Vampire Academy series.

The show — which arrives eight years after the 2014 film of the same name, starring Zoey Deutch — follows "two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society," a description of the series reads.

"One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart," the description continues. "That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first."

In the trailer, vampire Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) is preparing for her role as a Royal Moroi. But her friend Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) — a vampire-human hybrid who is a Dhampir Guardian to Lissa — raises the question: "Is this something that you want?"

Lissa, in turn, shakes her head no.

"There are a parade of people dying to be on the throne," she later tells Rose. "The only thing separating this dominion from that fate is me."

"Then go out there and show them all what you've got," Rose says in response.

As Lissa worries she has "nothing" to show for herself, Rose reassures her by saying: "Then I will get you out. I promise you that."

The trailer continues to tease the many challenges ahead for both Lissa and Rose. But Rose, in particular, has a very important task to accomplish: "I want to protect my best friend from danger."

Even with "strange" things happening all around them, Rose says they "will survive because there is no other option."

Peacock's Vampire Academy remake and the 2014 movie are based on author Richelle Mead's book series of the same name. Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner are also in the show's cast.

Teasing what fans can expect from this new iteration, series co-creator Julie Plec said: "It's got everything: It's got the Bridgerton and The Hunger Games."

"At its core, it's a story about a friendship that nobody thinks can survive because society isn't built that way — and yet, through thick and thin, they have each other's backs," Plec recently told Entertainment Weekly. "That's what I love so much about it is yes there's romance aplenty and yes, Dmitri [Moore] and Rose and Christian [Dae Kim] and Lissa are two really terrific romantic relationships in the books. But this is a story about these two women and how they, together, as a team are going to end up doing some really meaningful things in the world."