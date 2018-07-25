Valerie Jarrett Says She's 'Fine' After Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet: 'Roseanne Who?'

She was unwittingly dragged into a controversy that resulted in the cancellation of one of ABC’s biggest hits, but Valerie Jarrett isn’t wasting any breath on Roseanne Barr.

During an appearance on The Viewon Wednesday, the former Barack Obama advisor addressed Barr’s racist tweet from May in which she likened Jarrett to an “ape,” prompting the network to swiftly pull the plug on Roseanne.

Asked how she felt about the tweet, Jarrett quipped: “Roseanne who?”

“In all seriousness, as I’ve said before, I’m fine,” continued Jarrett, 61. “I am just fine. Now, if one of you said something like that about me that might hurt my feelings, but this isn’t what keeps me up at night.”

“What keeps me up at night are those families being separated on the borders, or our children going to school worrying about whether or not they’re going to be safe, and the parents who drop them off,” she added. “I mean, things are the things that keep me up at night. Not a racist tweet. … I think there are just so many issues that are more important.”

Barr, 65, later claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black and that she was on Ambien while tweeting. She has also alleged that she was fired because she voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Last week, the actress addressed the controversy once again in a bizarre video posted to her YouTube channel. In the clip, a disheveled looking Barr grows increasingly agitated as she discusses the tweet.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal. That’s what my tweet was about,” she screams. “I thought the bitch was white! Goddamnit, I thought the bitch was white. F—!”

Despite claiming she would not be participating in any TV interviews, Barr is set to be interviewed live by Sean Hannity on Fox News’ Hannity Thursday, airing at 9 p.m. ET.