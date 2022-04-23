Valerie Bertinelli's Glamorous Throwback Photos
The actress and Food Network personality — who turns 62 on April 23 — has always been a stunner
A teenaged Valerie Bertinelli gets all dressed up for the cameras in the early 1970s, as her television career kicks off.
Bertinelli flashes a smile at director Steven Spielberg, whom she dated briefly in the late 1970s.
They do! Bertinelli and then-husband Eddie Van Halen are snapped just moments after their 1981 nuptials in Westwood, California.
Bertinelli poses for a photo in June of 1985, one year after she ended her run on One Day at a Time.
Bertinelli attends a promotional event for her 1985 TV movie, Shattered Vows.
In the early '80s, Bertinelli hangs with her One Day at a Time costars, Mackenzie Phillips and Bonnie Franklin.
Save us a slice? The actress celebrates her birthday in 1990 with a cake featuring her likeness.
Son Wolfgang steals the show while hanging with Mom and Dad in New York City's Central Park in 1993.
Former costars Bertinelli and Franklin reunite at a TV Land party in 2011.
Cheers! At a 2011 event, Bertinelli raises a glass with her Hot in Cleveland costars: Betty White, Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves.
Legends only: the actress finds herself between Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman on the Hot in Cleveland set.
At the 2015 New York Wine and Found Festival, Bertinelli — a Food Network personality and cookbook author — runs the show at the Grand Tasting event.