Valerie Bertinelli's Glamorous Throwback Photos

The actress and Food Network personality — who turns 62 on April 23 — has always been a stunner

By Kate Hogan April 23, 2022 08:00 AM

Credit: Archive Photos/Getty

A teenaged Valerie Bertinelli gets all dressed up for the cameras in the early 1970s, as her television career kicks off. 

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

Bertinelli flashes a smile at director Steven Spielberg, whom she dated briefly in the late 1970s.

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

They do! Bertinelli and then-husband Eddie Van Halen are snapped just moments after their 1981 nuptials in Westwood, California. 

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

Bertinelli poses for a photo in June of 1985, one year after she ended her run on One Day at a Time. 

Credit: Carole Shepherd/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty

Bertinelli attends a promotional event for her 1985 TV movie, Shattered Vows. 

Credit: CBS/Getty

In the early '80s, Bertinelli hangs with her One Day at a Time costars, Mackenzie Phillips and Bonnie Franklin. 

Credit: Jim Smeal/WireImage

Save us a slice? The actress celebrates her birthday in 1990 with a cake featuring her likeness. 

Credit: Valerie Bertinell/instagram

Son Wolfgang steals the show while hanging with Mom and Dad in New York City's Central Park in 1993.  

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Former costars Bertinelli and Franklin reunite at a TV Land party in 2011. 

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cheers! At a 2011 event, Bertinelli raises a glass with her Hot in Cleveland costars: Betty White, Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves.

Credit: Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli

Legends only: the actress finds herself between Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman on the Hot in Cleveland set. 

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

At the 2015 New York Wine and Found Festival, Bertinelli — a Food Network personality and cookbook author — runs the show at the Grand Tasting event.

