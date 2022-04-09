Valerie Bertinelli Shares Throwback Photo from a Childhood Holiday: 'I Miss Our Family Ski Vacays'

The actress shared the photo of herself and three of her brothers as she celebrated Siblings Day

Valerie Bertinelli is taking a trip down memory lane.

The Hot in Cleveland alum, 61, shared a throwback photo on Friday of herself and three of her brothers on a family ski trip.

"I miss our family ski vacays," Bertinelli wrote in the caption, celebrating Siblings Day early.

Bertinelli is the middle child of five. Tragically she never got to know one of her brothers.

Bertinelli previously opened up to PEOPLE about her family suffering the loss of her older brother while her mom was pregnant with her. "When I came into the world, my mom was grieving," she said in 2020.

"She was pregnant with me when my brother Mark died. He was only 17 months old," Bertinelli recalled. "He died in the most horrible way. They were visiting a friends' farm and he wandered off unsupervised and drank poison out of a bottle that wasn't supposed to have poison in it. It was a soda pop bottle."

Valerie Bertinelli Valerie Bertinelli | Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The One Day at a Time actress didn't learn about her brother's death until she was a teenager. "The subject was too painful. My parents kept the tragedy locked inside," she explained.

She developed a new understanding of her parents' loss years later when she returned to Delaware for her grandmother's funeral. "My grandmother was buried not far from Mark's grave," Bertinelli said.

"I was holding Wolfie (her son with first husband Eddie Van Halen) who was 17 months old and thinking how did my mom survive?" she continued. "She had to keep going and I learned that from her. She had to carry on. She had a very hard life. She always tried to make the best of everything."

Bertinelli appeared with Wolf, 31, at last weekend's 64th Grammy Awards, where he was up for best rock song. She told PEOPLE that Eddie, who died of cancer at age 65 in 2020, would be proud to see his son nominated.