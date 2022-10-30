Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Shared Make-Out Story: 'Mortified'

"Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?" Valerie Bertinelli wrote after Matthew Perry recalled them making out next to her passed-out ex-husband Eddie Van Halen in his memoir

Published on October 30, 2022 04:21 PM
TOLUCA LAKE, CA - MAY 01: Eddie Van Halen attends the 10th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic at Lakeside Country Club on May 1, 2017 in Toluca Lake, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for George Lopez Foundation); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Valerie Bertinelli attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Actor Matthew Perry attends the "Six Degrees Of Separation" Opening Night Celebration at the Barrymore Theatre on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty for George Lopez Foundation; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli is cringing at a memory of her youth, with a little help from Taylor Swift.

The Golden Globe winner, 62, used one of the Midnights artist's new songs in a TikTok video on Thursday as she appeared to react to a slightly embarrassing anecdote from Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

"Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you Mortified?" she wrote with the video, in which she cringes, waves at the camera and laughs into her hand while Swift's "Anti-Hero" plays: "It's me, hi / I'm the problem, it's me."

Her post comes after Perry, 53, claimed in an excerpt from the book that he and Bertinelli once made out while her then-husband, the late Eddie Van Halen, was passed out right next to them.

Perry wrote that he "fell madly in love" with Bertinelli when they played siblings in the short-lived 1990 CBS sitcom Sydney, claiming that she was "clearly in a troubled marriage" with Van Halen at the time. He revealed that he had "elaborate fantasies" about her leaving the rock star and them running away together before he finally made a move.

"I was over at Valerie and Eddie's house, just hanging out and gazing at Valerie, trying to make her laugh," he wrote. "When you made her laugh, you felt ten feet tall."

"As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still, this was my chance! If you think I didn't actually have a chance in hell you'd be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did."

"I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me," Perry added.

Bertinelli was married to Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, and they shared son Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, who has followed in his late dad's rock-star footsteps. Eddie died of a stroke at age 65 in Oct. 2020, after suffering from cancers of the throat and lungs.

The Hot in Cleveland alum and her son paid tribute to Eddie on the two-year anniversary of his death earlier this month. "Two years and not a single day has gone by where you weren't on my mind," Wolfgang wrote. "I'm trying to do my best and hold it together, but it's just not the same without you here, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could possibly imagine."

Perry's memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is available Nov. 1.

