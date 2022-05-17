"Always looking forward to the good days," Valerie Bertinelli said

Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Fan Saying She Seems 'Sad' amid Tom Vitale Divorce: 'Having a Bad Day'

Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about the challenges of going through a divorce.

After posting a TikTok video about how she's been dealing with "yucky stuff lately," the Food Network star responded to a "worried" fan who thought she seemed "so distressed and sad" on TikTok.

She also shared her video response on her Instagram Monday — the same day she filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale.

"I'm just having a bad day," Bertinelli, 62, said in the video. "But you know what? Sometimes we have bad days and then we get over them and then there's a good day. So I'm looking forward to the good day. F—k this bad day."

Bertinelli also captioned her Instagram version of the post, "Some days … I tell ya… 🤬 Grr … Always looking forward to the good days 😅."

In another TikTok video from this past weekend, Bertinelli posted a clip featuring the music and lyrics of Taylor Swift's "Tolerate It." She had captioned the post, "Divorce sucks."

The One Day at a Time actress filed for legal separation from Vitale in November 2021 after 10 years of marriage. But it wasn't until last Thursday that Bertinelli filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The former couple were introduced through Bertinelli's brother, Patrick. They dated for several years before getting engaged in 2010.

After their 2011 wedding in Malibu, she told PEOPLE how excited she was to be married to Vitale.

"I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him 'my husband'," the Hot in Cleveland alum said. "I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love."