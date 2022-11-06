Valerie Bertinelli Impersonates Elon Musk on Twitter to Make Point About Verification System

As Twitter rolled out a new subscription-based update for its verification system, Valerie Bertinelli began a tweeting spree while parading as the platform's new CEO Elon Musk

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 6, 2022 06:01 PM
Valerie Bertinelli
Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli had some fun at the expense of Elon Musk.

The Golden Globe winner, 62, changed her name on Twitter to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter, to prove that the platform's new verification system is flawed, despite charging previously verified users $7.99 a month to keep their blue checkmark.

"The blue checkmark simply meant your identity was verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you," Bertinelli tweeted on Saturday, "That no longer applies. Good luck out there!"

She proceeded to make her point by tweeting hashtags like #VoteBlueToProtectYourRights and retweeting articles about the midterm elections throughout the day under Musk's name.

Bertinelli managed to fool some Twitter users who questioned Musk's motives due to her tweets, and replied to them with funny gifs.

The One Day at a Time alum eventually ended her tweeting spree on Sunday, writing: "Okey-dokey I've had my fun and I think I made my point."

Comedian Sarah Silverman also changed her name, background and profile picture to mimic Musk's on Saturday, according to CNN. She reportedly tweeted in his name: "I am a freedom of speech absolutist and I eat doody for breakfast every day."

Following these tweets, a Twitter user asked Musk what would happen if someone impersonated an already verified profile.

Musk answered that Twitter would look into the new profile and "suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money!" He added that if scammers continued to do this, they would be handing over "a whole bunch of free money."

Twitter rolled out a new update on Saturday for the app, highlighting its new paid verification system. According to the updated description, people who pay for the service will be able to get a "blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

However, the company has decided to delay its rollout of the paid verification system to after the midterm elections, per the New York Times.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44B Following Legal Battle with Company, Fires Top Execs: Reports

Musk, 51, announced the new system after he bought the platform for $44 billion last month, following a legal battle that ensued after he backed out of the deal in July.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Many celebrities have already left the app in light of Musk's takeover, including show producer Shonda Rhimes who tweeted, "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."

Girls5eva star Sara Bareilles tweeted, "Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on other platforms, peeps."

Related Articles
Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
Elon Musk's Plan for Verified Twitter Accounts Is to Charge $20 a Month: Report
Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City.
Elon Musk Goes to Heidi Klum's Halloween Party as Stars Vow to Leave Twitter Over Controversy
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Claims He Had 'No Choice' But to Make Mass Layoffs at Twitter
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Twitter to Lay Off Several Employees Over Email amid Elon Musk Takeover: Reports
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44B Following Legal Battle with Company, Fires Top Execs: Reports
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers
LeBron James Says He Hopes Elon Musk Takes Uptick in Hate Speech on Twitter Report 'Very Seriously'
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Some Users Fret as Others Celebrate or Post Hateful Messages
Elon Musk burnt hair fragrance
Elon Musk Says He's Sold $2M Worth of His New 'Burnt Hair' Fragrance in 24 Hours
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Offers to Close His Deal to Buy Twitter If Company Drops Lawsuit Against Him
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud
Elon Musk, Parag Agrawal
Elon Musk Challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to 'Public Debate' Over Fake Bots amid Legal Dispute
polling place
PEOPLE's Exhaustive Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's Sister Tosca Speaks About on-Hold Twitter Deal: 'I Would Believe That He's Going to Do It'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Backs Out of Buying Twitter Filing to Terminate $44 Billion Deal
Elon Musk and Trump
Elon Musk Says 'It's Time' for Donald Trump to 'Hang Up His Hat and Sail Into the Sunset'