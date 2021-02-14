Khloé Kardashian Gets Heart-Shaped Balloons from Tristan Thompson During Valentine's Day Weekend

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently planning for a second child, a source recently told PEOPLE

Tristan Thompson appears to have shown his love for Khloé Kardashian this Valentine's Day.

On Friday, the Good American mogul, 36, shared a photo of some red, white and pink heart-shaped balloons on her Instagram Story and tagged Thompson's Instagram handle.

And on Saturday, the mom of one sent love to her fans and followers on Twitter.

"I hope every1 has a beautiful Valentine's Day tomorrow! I'm sending you my love and prayers! Remember to tell someone how much you appreciate them each and every day! To me, Valentine's Day is not about gifts. It's about showing your appreciation and love anyway you choose," Kardashian said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and NBA player, 29, have been going strong since getting back together last summer after self-isolating with their 2½-year-old daughter True during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He is an amazing dad and partner."

"Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around," the source added at the time. "It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."

Kardashian and Thompson, who is currently living in Boston after signing on with the Celtics last year, are actively trying and planning for baby No. 2, another source recently told PEOPLE.

"Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them," the source said earlier this week. "They really want it to work out."