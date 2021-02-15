Hannah Brown Wishes Boyfriend Adam Woolard a Happy Valentine's Day with Romantic Horseback Kiss

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown was first romantically linked to model Adam Woolard in January

Hannah Brown is shouting out her new man.

The 26-year-old former Bachelorette shared a Valentine's Day tribute to her boyfriend Adam Woolard on her Instagram Story Sunday, posting a picturesque photo of herself and the model kissing while riding horses on a sunny day.

"Happy Valentine's Day @admandew ❤️," she wrote on the photo, making their relationship Instagram official.

Earlier this month, current Bachelor lead Matt James confirmed that Brown had a new boyfriend, though he didn't name Woolard at the time. James described Brown's new flame as "incredible," adding, "He's awesome and she's happy and she deserves to be happy."

Additionally, her ex Tyler Cameron — whose proposal at the close of her season in 2019 was rejected by Brown — weighed in on Brown's new romance with Woolard. "I haven't met him but seen pictures of him," Cameron, 28, told Entertainment Tonight. "Good looking guy, so I'm happy for her."

Brown first sparked romance rumors late last month after she and Woolard were spotted holding hands during a walk in Los Angeles. In the photos, the two kept close while strolling down Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, both sporting face masks to stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

On her season's finale, Brown got engaged to winner Jed Wyatt but later called off the engagement after learning Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend while he was on the show.

Despite turning him down, Brown and Cameron remained friends and even spent time together in 2020 amid the pandemic, social distancing with their "Quarantine Crew." Though many speculated that they were romantically involved while isolating together, the pair squashed the romance rumors in October.