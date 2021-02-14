Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe met on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars last year

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day Together: 'I Love You'

On Sunday, the Selling Sunset star and the Dancing with the Stars pro — who started dating late last year — posted sweet tributes to one another on Instagram to celebrate the romantic holiday.

"My Valentine 😍 Happy Valentine's Day!" Stause, 39, wrote alongside a photo of the couple with the reality star's dog, Gracie.

Motsepe, 31, posted a solo portrait of Stause with the caption, "I LOVE YOU BABY ❤️ happy Valentine's Day 💋."

Stause first confirmed her romance with Motsepe on Dec. 2, not long after they made it official behind-the-scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which the reality star re-posted on her Instagram Story.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing. I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten," said Stause, who was eliminated after eight weeks on the competition show along with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Stause was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley from 2017 until he filed for divorce in November 2019.

Last September, Stause opened up to PEOPLE about how it felt to see Hartley, 44, dating again after the divorce filing.