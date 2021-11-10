Val Chmerkovskiy first appeared on DWTS during its second season in 2006

Val Chmerkovskiy 'Probably' Won't Return to Dancing With the Stars Next Season: 'I Have No Regrets'

Val Chmerkovskiy says he's about ready to hang up his ballroom shoes.

The Dancing With the Stars pro says he doesn't expect to return to the dance competition show for another season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?" he said to Entertainment Tonight. "Probably. Probably."

And despite his unexpected week 8 elimination with partner Olivia Jade Giannulli earlier this week, Chmerkovskiy, 35, said he has "no regrets" about his DWTS career.

"I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season," he said. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to end it with."

Chmerkovskiy first appeared on DWTS during its second season in 2006 but began competing with a partner in 2011. He won his first mirrorball trophy with partner Rumer Willis during the show's 20th season, and again with partner Laurie Hernandez in season 23.

"There's no burned bridges, there's nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show," the pro dancer said. "I hope I've served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it's mutually love and we'll see what happens in the future."

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy DWTS Credit: Eric McCandless/abc

When asked if there's anything the could inspire him to return to the show, Chmerkovskiy said he's leaving the door open. "Life is dynamic," he said.

Olivia Jade, 22, and Chmerkovskiy were eliminated during Janet Jackson week. Chmerkovskiy had only kind words to say about his partner. "It's been the furthest I've gone in, I think, four years, which is so exciting," he said.