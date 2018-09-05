Dancing with the Stars: Facts of Life Star Nancy McKeon Pairs with Val Chmerkovskiy for Season 27

It’s official!

Nancy McKeon has been paired with dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy for season 27 of Dancing with the Stars.

The reveal was announced on Good Morning America Wednesday after Chmerkovskiy, 32, teased the news on Instagram the night before.

“He is awesome,” gushed McKeon. “He’s the most amazing partner, most patience than anybody I know and I’m so lucky.”

Best known for her role as Jo Polniaczek on the 1980 NBC sitcom The Facts of Life, McKeon, 52, also acted in the TV series Sonny with a Chance, Without a Trace, Touched by an Angel, and the TV movie Wild Hearts.

While McKeon and Chmerkovskiy will certainly bring the heat this season, the competition for the Brooklyn native will be especially fierce considering he will be battling it out against his fiancée, Jenna Johnson.

Johnson, 24, will be returning to the ABC series as the defending champion. She won the Mirrorball trophy with her partner Olympic medalist Adam Rippon on the special Athletes iteration in May.

Chmerkovskiy has also had his fair share of wins. In 2015, he won alongside Rumer Willis, and again in 2016 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

For season 27, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong will also be joining Chmerkovskiy and Johnson as pros.

When they’re not working up a sweat on the dance floor, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are busy planning their upcoming wedding. (He proposed while the couple was on vacation in Venice in June.)

“It’s good. Wedding planning is good, it’s happening,” Chmerkovskiy previously told PEOPLE. “It’s organic, it’s stress-free.”

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.