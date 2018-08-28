Newly Engaged Couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Confirmed for DWTS Season 27

When Dancing with the Stars returns this fall, two lovebirds will battle it out in the ballroom.

On Tuesday, ABC revealed which professional dancers will compete on season 27. Amongst the pros are Val Chmerkovskiy and his fiancée Jenna Johnson, who announced their engagement in June.

Eric Charbonneau/LeStudio

Johnson, 24, will be returning as the defending champion: She won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy with Olympic medalist Adam Rippon on the special Athletes iteration in May.

Chmerkosvkiy, 32, has won twice: first in 2015 alongside Rumer Willis, and again in 2016 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Joining Chmerkovskiy and Johnson as pros this season are Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong.

The pros and their yet-to-be-named celebrity partners will dance before returning judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.