Image zoom Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have had a lot to celebrate together while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last month, the Dancing with the Stars pros celebrated Chmerkovskiy’s 34th birthday (March 24), as well as Johnson’s 26th birthday (April 12) and their one-year wedding anniversary this past weekend.

Exclusive photos of the couple obtained by PEOPLE showed the couple’s celebrations included a chocolate cake for Chmerkovskiy’s birthday, while Johnson rang in her own big day with plenty of colorful balloons and streamers, along with a home-cooked meal.

Now one year into marriage, Johnson tells PEOPLE that life as Mrs. Chmerkovskiy “has been full of adventure to say the least!”

“It’s been absolutely blissful to have Val as my husband, and I didn’t know I could be even more in love with him than I already was,” the pro dancer says. “I can’t wait for eternity with him by my side.”

Image zoom Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Due to the current state of the world, Johnson notes that “obviously our first year of marriage hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies,” but adds that her husband “makes it feel like it has.”

“During the greatest or the worst times, without a doubt Val knows how to put the biggest smile on my face and make me feel like I am on top of the world,” Johnson notes. “He has a way of making me believe I can accomplish or do anything my heart desires. I love him for that.”

Chmerkovskiy, meanwhile, feels that his first year of marriage to Johnson has “felt like a rebirth of sorts.”

“Marrying Jenna, and this past year in general, has brought me back to family even more,” he explains. “Jenna and I are a unit and her family is now mine and mine is hers, and to be honest, very few people outside of that tribe do I lose sleep over anymore.”

Image zoom Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, like many couples, had their anniversary plans squashed.

“We were supposed to spend our anniversary back at the gorgeous Terranea Resort, where we got married,” Johnson says. “Have a romantic little weekend getaway at one our absolute favorite places in California.”

Image zoom Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Regardless, the pro dancers are making the best of their at-home situation. Johnson says she’s taken up more time in the kitchen.

“It was a learning process but thankfully after much trial and error I can confidently say that I love to cook!!” she says. “We have a sit down dinner every night together and I love this new tradition that we unintentionally set for ourselves.”

And Chmerkovskiy couldn’t be happier that his wife has become so adept at cooking. “I’m mostly eating and cleaning, she has turned into a fascinating chef. She loves it, my stomach loves it, it’s a win win,” he jokes.

Image zoom Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Both stars are continuing to remain positive amid these trying times. Chmerkovskiy even says that being stuck home together has “been the best thing” for their marriage.

“We get to be together without constantly having people around us or at work,” he says. “We get to actually be alone and spend some quality time together at home, something we otherwise never got to do.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson tied the knot last year in a romantic ceremony overlooking the ocean at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. Their ceremony was filled with friends and family along with an epic DWTS reunion. Chmerkovskiy proposed to Johnson in Venice, Italy in June 2018.