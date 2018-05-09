DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy Hints at Potential Engagement with Jenna Johnson: 'I Should Def Put a Ring on It'

An engagement may soon be in Dancing with the Stars couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson‘s future.

Chmerkovskiy, 32, sweetly responded to a tweet about his girlfriend and fellow DWTS pro Johnson, 24, on Tuesday evennig.

“Jenna Johnson though,” a Johnson fan account tweeted alongside a gif of the dancer wearing a red and bedazzled costume and a heart eyes and fire emoji.

In response, Chmerkovskiy tweeted, “I should def put a ring on it,” and added three emojis: eyes, heart eyes and a crown.

Jenna Johnson though 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/pZ6vkI1ksY — Jenna Johnson Fans (@JennaJ_Fans) May 8, 2018

I should def put a ring on it 👀😍👑 https://t.co/XIKV5CKppm — Valentin (@iamValC) May 9, 2018

His tweet came the same day Johnson joked to Entertainment Tonight — which first spotted Chmerkovskiy’s tweet — about a proposal.

“Time’s a-ticking!” she said. “We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]. We both have very big things happening right now, so we’ll let that ride over … maybe we’ll go to Fiji!”

The couple has been dating off and on for over two years, but their romance has taken a more serious turn in recent months.

RELATED VIDEO: Val Chmerkovskiy Admits He ‘Got in Trouble’ on Valentine’s Day — Find Out Why!

In December, Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE he developed a case of baby fever after his brother Maks welcomed a son, Shai Aleksander, with Peta Murgatroyd in January 2017.

“Unfortunately, she doesn’t,” he joked of Johnson. “No she does, she does. I think she would love to be a mother, but she also has so many incredible things going on in her life and I would feel very selfish to interrupt them for nine months.”

“Definitely soon,” he said of his hopes of starting a family. “Hopefully, right?”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In March, he admitted to Entertainment Tonight that “it’s hard” to watch Johnson hit the ballroom floor with other men. “The type of person I am, I mean, I’m fairly jealous. I mean, look, I have all these emotions, you know.”

“I’m not perfect,” he continued. “But I have to check myself and be fair and say, like … how can I hold this against her if I’m in the same situation? And I would never want to compromise my artistry, you know, because I wouldn’t want to make my significant other feel uncomfortable.”

“This is part of the new chapter in my life,” he added. “It takes some sacrifice to have a healthy relationship. And, you know, you gotta be willing to make those sacrifices and I’m definitely willing to make certain sacrifices to make it work.”