Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's Relationship Timeline

The couple tied the knot in April 2019 and are currently expecting their first child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson make a great duo on and off the ballroom floor.

The Dancing With the Stars pros first met in 2014 when they both appeared on the hit reality series, and hit it off almost right away.

After a few years of dating, the couple got engaged in June 2018 during a trip to Venice, Italy.

"My life has changed because of [her,]" Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE at the time of their engagement. "And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been. She's awesome."

The two later tied the knot in April 2019 during a romantic ceremony in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, where they were joined by their closest family and friends, including Chmerkovskiy's brother Maks Chmerkovskiy and several DWTS cast members such as Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten and Artem Chigvintsev.

Now, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are getting ready to mark another big relationship milestone: They're going to be parents.

On July 15, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that they are expecting their first child.

"Everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened," Johnson told PEOPLE. "I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be."

From their time on DWTS to their sweet appearances together, take a look back at their relationship timeline.

2014: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson first meet

TV dance personality Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson performs "Sway: A Dance Trilogy" produced by Dance With Me Studios at The Space at Westbury on December 17, 2014 in Westbury, New York. Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

The two first met on DWTS when Johnson joined the show as a troupe member in 2014. Chmerkovskiy had appeared on the show since season 2 but officially joined as a pro dancer starting with season 13 in 2011.

Dec. 17, 2014: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson perform together in Sway: A Dance Trilogy

In December 2014, the dancers appeared on stage together as they performed during Sway: A Dance Trilogy in New York City together.

2015: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson start dating

The couple started dating sometime in 2015, but didn't take their love public until February 2016, when they was spotted getting cuddly while out and about in West Hollywood for lunch.

2016: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson break up

In late 2016, the couple had a brief breakup and Chmerkovskiy began dating Amber Rose in December 2016. After five months of dating, Chmerkovskiy and Rose split in February 2017.

June 2017: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson get back together

Just a few months after his split from Rose, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson teased their reconciled romance as they took a trip across Europe together. Though they didn't post any photos together, they each posted pictures from the trip on their respective social media profiles.

July 8, 2017: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wedding

A month later, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy confirmed they were back together as they attended Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy's wedding. Johnson even shared a cute photo of her and her beau with the newlyweds on her Instagram.

Aug. 16, 2017: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the Industry Dance Awards

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show at Avalon on August 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

The couple walked the red carpet together at the Industry Dance Awards in 2017. During the event, Chmerkovskiy opened up about his brother's wedding and whether he was ready to tie the knot himself.

"Is that what it's called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?" he shared with Insider. "You know, I'm in a great place and I'm in love, and I'm very grateful for that."

Sept. 26, 2017: Val Chmerkovskiy opens up about Jenna Johnson returning to DWTS

As Johnson returned to DWTS for season 25 as a troupe member, Chmerkovskiy couldn't contain his excitement.

"Jenna is a huge asset to the show," he told reporters during a taping for the show. "I think she's an incredible talent. I'm a huge fan. I think she's the best girl here, so I'm excited to see her here."

Oct. 16, 2017: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have a double date with Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

In October 2017, the couple had a fun double date with Chmerkovskiy's brother and sister-in-law as they dined out at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Nov. 22, 2017: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson share a kiss on DWTS

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

During the DWTS season 25 finale, where Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold took home the Mirrorball Trophy, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson put their love on display as they danced to Kelsea Ballerini's special performance of her hit single "Legends."

June 14, 2018: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson get engaged

In the summer of 2018, Chmerkovskiy proposed to Johnson during a trip to Venice, Italy. Johnson announced the exciting news with two photos of her boyfriend getting down on one knee.

Aug. 7, 2018: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson make their red carpet debut as an engaged couple

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Crazy Rich Asiaans" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

A month after their engagement, the couple hit the red carpet together as they attended the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood, California.

Aug. 15, 2018: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the Industry Dance Awards

Jenna Johnson (L) and Valentin Chmerkovskiy attend the 2018 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

The duo returned to the Industry Dance Awards again in 2018, getting close for a photo on the red carpet.

Nov. 29, 2018: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson share their engagement photos

In November 2018, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson shared their wintry engagement photos exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Wedding planning is very exciting," Johnson told PEOPLE at the time. "It's crazy how much has to go into one day, but we just want it to be a beautiful celebration for us and our families to enjoy."

December 2018: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson tour together

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson of "Dancing with the Stars" perform onstage at Von Braun Center on December 19, 2018 in Huntsville, Alabama. Credit: Jessica Sigmon Wallace/Getty

After their engagement, the couple hit the road together at the end of 2018 as they took part in Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night To Remember. They even shared a few numbers together during the tour.

April 13, 2019: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson get married

In April 2019, the two tied the knot in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. Johnson wore a classic long-sleeved Vera Wang gown for the ceremony, while Chmerkovskiy wore a custom-made black velvet tuxedo designed by Brooks Brothers.

The couple was joined by their family and friends for the festivities, including Chmerkovskiy's brother Maks as his best man and Johnson's sisters Stacy Johnson Bills and Jill Zenger as her co-maids of honor.

April 17, 2019: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson go on their honeymoon

Dancing with The Stars champions and newlyweds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson spend their honeymoon at the luxurious Sandals Grande St. Lucian resort on April 23, 2019 in St Lucia, Saint Lucia. Credit: John Parra/Getty

Shortly after becoming husband and wife, the two embarked on a romantic honeymoon in St Lucia, Saint Lucia. Johnson kicked off their getaway as she posted a snap of herself on the beach with the caption, "Honeymoonin'."

Aug. 14, 2019: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the Industry Dance Awards

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson-Chmerkovskiy attend the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

The couple made yet another appearance at the Industry Dance Awards in 2018, showing PDA as Chmerkovskiy dipped Johnson and leaned in for a kiss on the red carpet.

Nov. 14, 2019: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the premiere of Knives Out

Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the Premiere of Lionsgate's "Knives Out" at Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Westwood, California. Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The duo got all dolled up to attend the premiere of Knives Out in Westwood, California.

April 13, 2020: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson celebrate their first anniversary

Chmerkovskiy celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Johnson by sharing a cute photo of them eating cake in bed alongside a sweet rhyme in the caption: "I will love you from now till eternity. Happy April 13th, our wedding anniversary."

June 18, 2021: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson open up about spending time together during COVID-19

During an interview with PEOPLE, the couple shared how they've grown closer during the COVID-19 pandemic after purchasing their first house together.

"COVID allowed us time to be humans, not just artists, not performers, not working all the time," Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE. "We've spent the last six years on the road. This happened exactly when it needed to happen. Everything we've done in this home, we've done."

Aug. 30, 2021: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the premiere of Cinderella

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The two looked like a Disney prince and princess as they attended the premiere of Amazon Studios' Cinderella film in Los Angeles, California.

April 2, 2022: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the GLAAD Media Awards

Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards sponsored by Ketel One Vodka at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

The couple matched in black ensembles as they attended the GLAAD Media Awards arm-in-arm in April 2022 as DWTS was up for outstanding reality program.

July 15, 2022: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson reveal they are expecting their first child

In July, the couple exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together.

"Everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened," Johnson said. "I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be."