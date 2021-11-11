Aduba confirmed she was married in a September Instagram post, about a year after tying the knot with the filmmaker

Uzo Aduba Opens Up About Secret Wedding to Robert Sweeting: 'It Was Awesome'

Uzo Aduba is offering (slightly) more detail on her private wedding to filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What secret is that?" Aduba teased, before relenting, "I got married."

The actress said she and her husband decided to publicly reveal their nuptials in September because their one-year anniversary was approaching.

"We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up," she said, adding that they celebrated the anniversary in Tulum, Mexico.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings

"How do you do a wedding in a pandemic?" guest host Ali Wentworth then asked.

"A lot of Amazon and Etsy gets you through," Aduba said. "Just quietly and with a small group, of course — our most loved and closest family and friends. It was awesome."

Aduba opened up about her marriage for the first time when she posted a photo of her and Sweeting on their wedding day on Instagram, quoting the hit 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

"'When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,'" the quote read.

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone," Aduba continued in her caption. "My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

A source also confirmed the news to PEOPLE at the time, revealing that the couple wed during an intimate ceremony in New York.

Several weeks later, Aduba posted another Instagram with Sweeting, this one commemorating their anniversary trip.