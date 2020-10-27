In Treatment Reboot Coming to HBO with Uzo Aduba as the New Therapist

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba has been tapped to star in HBO's reboot of the Emmy-nominated drama, In Treatment.

The network announced Tuesday that the series would return for a fourth season after ending its initial run in 2010. The show will go into production this fall under COVID-19 guidelines and air sometime in 2021, according to HBO.

The revival will reimagine the show with Aduba, 39, in the lead role of Dr. Brooke Lawrence. The half-hour drama will follow the therapist as she sees a diverse trio of patients while wrestling with her own issues. No other cast members have been announced yet.

In its original iteration, In Treatment starred Gabriel Byrne as therapist Dr. Paul Weston, who balanced his patients with sessions with his own therapist, played by Dianne Wiest.

Both Byrne and Wiest were nominated for Emmys during the show's first two seasons. In 2008, Wiest won the Emmy, while Byrne took home the Golden Globe the following year. The show also won a Peabody and an AFI Award.

Last month, Aduba won her third Emmy, this time for her portrayal of presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm in the Hulu series, Mrs. America.

In her acceptance speech, Aduba paid tribute to the groundbreaking civil rights activist she played, saying, "I want to say thank you for Shirley Chisholm for her championship work for all people who have been forgotten, marginalized, who she represented."

Speaking with PEOPLE after her win, Aduba echoed that sentiment. Winning, she said, "means a lot, particularly for the character that I was able and fortunate enough to play."