Over 500 Hours of Holiday Cheer and 45 Films! Check Out UPtv's Christmas Programming

Set your DVRs: Over 500 hours of holiday cheer is heading your way.

UPtv will be celebrating Christmas with 55 days of holiday programming, including a Gilmore Girls marathon hosted by Scott Patterson. Beginning Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and concluding Nov. 25 at midnight, the network will air all seven seasons from start to finish, 24 hours a day for 153 hours straight.

Additionally, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that this year’s holiday movie slate, which kicks of Nov. 1 and boasts 45 films, a mix of original and acquisitions from various years. This includes seven new U.S. premieres and five movies that are new to UPtv. Check out the list below for more info.

The Christmas Switch — Nov. 4, 7 p.m. ET

In this body-switching holiday tale, two very different moms rush to figure out how to help each other and switch back before they miss Christmas morning with their own families.

Chandler Christmas Getaway — Nov. 11, 7 p.m. ET

The Chandler family is back for another family Christmas adventure! During a hot December, the Chandlers pack up and head to a cabin for maximum holiday fun.

Christmas on the Coast — Nov. 18, 7 p.m. ET

A New York novelist decides that a change of scenery will get her creative juices flowing and heads home for Christmas to Harbor Point, South Carolina — but when she meets a handsome widower, she finds that she just may be writing her own love story.

Christmas Catch — Dec. 2, 7 p.m. ET

Detective Mackenzie Bennett’s plans to spend the holidays with her family and friends are put on hold when she has to go undercover for an F.B.I. mission. She finds herself getting close to a man who might be a criminal — but who also might be the man of her dreams!

Christmas with a Prince — Dec. 9, 7 p.m. ET

A pediatric specialist finds herself taking care of a handsome, spoiled prince after he breaks his leg on a nearby ski-slope. But with some tough love and a lot of Christmas spirit, could this royal pain turn into a knight in shining armor?

Christmas on Holly Lane — Dec. 16, 7 p.m. ET

The house on Holly Lane has always held a special place in the hearts of three lifelong best friends. With the house in danger of being sold, they will all have to come together to call upon that special Christmas magic that can only happen on Holly Lane.

Hometown Holiday — Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET

A high-powered music executive is so desperate to sign the latest internet sensation to his label that he agrees to accompany his sister to a country wedding just to get the chance to meet him, but he also meets a beautiful small-town girl and falls for her. Will some Christmas magic bring them together?

Additionally, UPtv will be airing five Christmas titles new to the network:

My Santa — Nov. 4, 9 p.m. ET

A single mother falls for a man who plays Santa Claus in the mall, but she doesn’t realize that he’s the son of Kris Kringle.

A Husband for Christmas — Nov. 11, 9 p.m. ET

Two co-workers agree to a loveless marriage of convenience, but as they become acquainted, an unrealized chemistry grows between them.

A Christmas Cruise — Nov. 18, 9 p.m. ET

When her best friend invites her along on a holiday-themed sail, an aspiring novelist unexpectedly finds the love of her life onboard.

A Christmas in Vermont — Dec. 2, 9 p.m. ET

Riley Thomas is sent by her profit-obsessed boss to shut down one of the company’s holdings, a small outerwear company in Vermont, for missing profit targets. When she finds that the company is the lifeblood of a town and unexpectedly falls in love, she learns valuable lessons beyond the bottom line.

A Fairytale Christmas — Dec. 9, 9 p.m. ET

With her California hometown in the rear-view mirror, Belle heads north on business to facilitate the estate sale of a mansion. While the job is a dream, the client, Hunter Lowell, is not. But, as the two spend more time together, his icy demeanor begins to melt — until her long-time suitor Tony arrives, adding chaos to the holiday season.