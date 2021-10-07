Here Are All of UPtv's Christmas Movies, Shows, Specials and Gilmore Girls Plans for This Season

UPtv’s holiday programming lineup includes more than 500 hours of festivity, including a new reality series and the return of their Thanksgiving week Gilmore Girls marathon

The number of new holiday TV movies in 2021 just keeps going up, now thanks to UPtv.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cable network's holiday programming slate, which includes nine world premiere movies, two cable premiere movies and a new reality series highlighting Christmas celebrations in small towns across the U.S.

The falalalalas start with a royal-themed weekend featuring the cable premiere of A Royal Christmas Engagement on Saturday and, on Sunday, the third entry in the network's popular Christmas with a Prince franchise, Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby.

Thanksgiving week brings with it the return of UPtv's annual seven-day Gilmore Girls marathon, GilMORE the Merrier, where they air all 153 episodes and the four movies. Interspersed among the episodes, series favorites Keiko Agena (Lane Kim) and Todd Lowe (Zack Van Gerbig) return to the Warner Bros. Studio lot to visit the show's iconic landmarks, including the famous Stars Hollow gazebo and Luke's Diner and share behind-the-scenes stories.

All told, UPtv has planned for more than 500 hours of festive programming to keep you cozy. See the schedule below.

A Royal Christmas Engagement, starring Paige Bach, James Nitti and John Schneider. Cable premiere on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Lauren, a hard-working advertising executive, begins to fall for Paul, a consultant she has been paired with to land a big account for the upcoming holiday season. Unbeknownst to Lauren and everyone else, Paul is actually Prince Edward Charles, European royalty in disguise as a commoner.

Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby, starring Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean and Charles Shaughnessy. World premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT

In the third movie in the Christmas with a Prince franchise, Princess Tasha and Prince Alec are happily married, expecting their first child, and settling into their lives as royals with lots of love and lots of humor. When it's announced that the Prince must set off on a Royal Tour, Tasha insists on accompanying him, even though she's incredibly pregnant, much to the dismay of the King. Things are going smoothly until a complication forces Tasha into bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy. Knowing that the baby must officially be born on San Saraze soil, the team must scramble to figure everything out before the royal blessing arrives.

A Snowy Christmas, starring Elysia Rotaru and Damon Runyan. World premiere on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Unlucky in love city lawyer Kelly Mitchum returns home to spend Christmas with her family. As she dreams of finding her perfect man, she meets handsome contractor Forrest Newell – and he ticks all the boxes! Now, with her family's home at risk of demolition, will Forrest be able to help? And will the magic of Christmas be enough to save it?

Snowed in for Christmas, starring Kayla Wallace and Jeremy Guilbaut. World premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Kaley, a young Au Pair, finds herself unable to return home for the holidays when a snowstorm derails her plans. In spite of her own disappointment, she is determined to teach the girls she watches, alongside their charming Uncle, the magic of Christmas. Will this series of events lead to a perfect Christmas?

Mistletoe & Molly, starring Eden Broda and Zach Smadu. World premiere on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Waitress and animal lover, Molly Bishop is desperate for a holiday miracle. Broke and needing major car repairs, she's counting on a big career opportunity to come through before the holidays - without using her family's name to get there. But when handsome cafe regular and do-gooder Aiden Ford starts to meddle in her life, Molly will have to figure out if it's too much or just the holiday miracle she needed.

Christmas on 5th Avenue, starring Kathryn Davis, Olivier Renaud and Kate Vernon. World premiere on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Eve, a Christmas-loving professional wish granter, takes on the task of decorating the high-end condo for a reclusive writer who is spending the holidays out of town. But when the handsome writer turns out to be home for the holidays after all, Eve will have to pull out all her tricks to make him fall in love with Christmas all over again — and maybe find romance along the way.

GilMORE the Merrier ultimate Gilmore Girls binge-a-thon from Monday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. ET to Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 a.m. ET.

Christmas Under the Stars, starring Madeline Foley, Steve Belford, Jayne Lewis, Vanessa Smythe, Bill Lake and Kym McKenzie. World premiere on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Christmas blogger and aspiring photographer Hannah Reed just got the assignment of a lifetime; visit a charming town and Christmas wonderland called Christmas World in Alaska which will allow her to photograph the Northern Lights and maybe finally get published in her favorite nature magazine. With her Christmas-loving Aunt Lucy in tow, Hannah arrives in Christmas World expecting magic and instead is greeted by a sadly decorated town on its last leg. Desperate to get the photographs she needs, Hannah strikes a deal with the heir apparent of Christmas World in exchange for a locals insight into the best places to photograph the lights. The two set out to turn Christmas World around, but will they find something even more magical along the way?

A Furry Little Christmas, starring Kristi McKamie, Jonathan Stoddard, Pono Say, Amie Dasher, Teeshay Shah and Theresa Lang. World premiere on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

A big-city veterinarian falls for a small-town doctor when he sets out to recreate a New York City Christmas in her Vermont hometown.

Small Town Christmas: Branson, Mo.: Series premieres Sunday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Hosted and executive produced by Inside Edition's national correspondent and best-selling author Megan Alexander, each episode takes viewers to a different small town around the country. Through food, drink, music, entertainment and faith, we will highlight local businesses and towns that are making Christmas special in their own unique way.

Christmas in the Rockies, starring Kimberly Sue Murray and Stephen Huszar. World premiere on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

After her father is hurt in a timber accident, Katie Jolly must enter a lumberjack competition to save her family's business. But when the paramedic who saved her dad's life also joins the contest, a romance sparks just in time for Christmas.

Fixing Up Christmas, starring Natalie Dreyfuss and Marshall Williams. World premiere on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Known as a "fixer" for difficult clients, a talented party planner must help a young CEO plan the Christmas party of the year to dazzle the mayor and save his company. Wil the "fixer" fix something more than just the company?

Small Town Christmas: Bethlehem, Pa.: Episode premieres Sunday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Christmas Together, starring Vivica A Fox, Anna Marie Dobbins and Marc Herrman. Cable premiere on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

A woman leaves New York for L.A. after a break-up and falls in love while renting the guest house of a young father.

Small Town Christmas: Natchitoches, La.: Episode premieres Sunday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.