UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and 'Gilmore Girls'

Of course UPtv is going to up the ante for Christmas this year. It's in the name!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the network will be releasing 17 new original Christmas movies this year, as well as season 2 of the reality series Small Town Christmas, country music star Josh Turner's holiday music special and the return of their annual Gilmore Girls marathon over Thanksgiving weekend. All told, it'll amount to more than 600 hours of holiday programming — 100 hours and eight new movies more than last year!

"With so many people needing to scale back in different ways this holiday season, we wanted to deliver an abundance of Christmas programming so uplifting, holiday cheer was plentiful for our viewers," Hector Campos, vice president of content strategy and acquisition at UPtv, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to provide them with our largest offering of Christmas programming yet that continues to celebrate the true spirit of the season."

The festivities kick off on Nov. 4 with three new movies premiering over the course of the weekend.

Turner's King Size Manger Christmas music special is set to debut on Friday, Nov 18. It was taped at The Grove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and features performance footage of Turner singing all 11 songs from his debut holiday album.

The second season of Small Town Christmas, a reality series highlighting Christmas celebrations in small towns across the U.S., starts on Nov. 20 with a harvest special. Towns featured this season include Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; North Pole, Alaska; and Frostburg, Maryland.

On Monday, Nov. 21, GilMORE the Merrier, the network's annual seven-day Gilmore Girls binge-a-thon, kicks off. Hosted by Michael Winters (who played Stars Hollow know-it-all Taylor Doose), the marathon will include all 153 episodes plus the four Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life movies, along with watch and win trivia questions, recaps and pop-up trivia.

See the full UPtv 2022 Christmas movie lineup — complete with the network's descriptions — below.

Unperfect Christmas Wish, starring Alys Crocker and David Pinard, on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

Madison O'Hara performs as a singing elf for Christmas parties with her best friend Cooper, but her real dream is to be a singer-songwriter and to find the perfect man.

Christmas in the Pines, starring Jillian Murray and Dean Geyer, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

As an up-and-coming magazine writer and a successful architect battle over ownership of an idyllic Christmas cottage, they soon discover that their cozy holiday getaway may not be the only thing they love.

Christmas Masquerade, starring Erin Agostino and David Lafontaine, on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. ET.

When Julieanne is mistaken for her glamorous boss at a masquerade ball by a notoriously aloof businessman, she continues the ruse over Christmas. Will she be able to find real love in the makeshift Fairytale world they've created?

The Christmas Retreat, starring Rhiannon Fish and Clayton James, on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

When Kim's boyfriend breaks up with her instead of proposing, her mom whisks her away to a Christmas retreat where she meets the owner's unemployed brother, Mark. But will they be able to see past the mistakes neither one wants to admit to and let the magic of the season connect them?

A Tiny Home Christmas, starring Rebecca Dalton and Christopher Seivright, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. ET.

In order to save her family's contracting business, Blair reluctantly teams up with her ex-boyfriend and former co-star of a hit home design reality show to build a tiny home for the unsheltered in the community, rekindling old sparks in the process … and just in time for Christmas.

The Picture of Christmas, starring Chelsea Hobbs and Giles Panton, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

An aspiring storybook illustrator in Manhattan returns home after inheriting her grandmother's Christmas tree farm. Inspired by the magic of Christmas and the farm's handsome caretaker, she is reminded of the things she once wanted in life.

The Holiday Switch, starring Alex Paxton-Beesley and Morgan David Jones, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

When two strangers mistakenly pick up the wrong piece of luggage at the airport, each must use the intriguing contents within to track down the other's whereabouts in time for Christmas.

Christmas Lucky Charm, starring Sugenja Sri and Adrian Spencer, on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

Every boyfriend Jessica has had found the love of his life right after he dated her. Just as Jessica leans into her unlucky love life and swears off dating for the Christmas season, a handsome gallery owner moves in across the street.

Christmas in the Wilds, starring Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr., on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Buck and Jessica's merry little Christmas together takes a dangerous turn when their journey through the wild turns into a battle for survival.

Christmas on the Slopes, starring Olivier Renaud and Soma Chhaya, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. ET.

After a disappointing restaurant opening and an embarrassing breakup, a celebrity chef takes her first real Christmas vacation. When she wanders into the kitchen at a luxury resort and is mistaken for the sous chef by the handsome but grouchy head chef, their chemistry sparks a holiday romance. But will everything blow up when the head chef learns the truth about her?

Christmas on the Rocks, starring Lyla Porter-Follows and Jon McLaren, on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

A ski lodge event manager's task of hosting a corporate Christmas party goes awry when the resort is cut off by a snowstorm and the hard-to-please CEO turns out to be an old flame.

A Royal Christmas Match, starring Jordana Largy and Matthew MacCaull, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

Princess Camille travels to America to create a cross-cultural college exchange program and falls for Professor Rhett. But when she discovers he was hired by her father to escort her, i.e. babysit her, she wonders if he cares more about her or his career.

Santa's Got Style, starring Franco Lo Presti and Kathryn Davis, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

When department store executive Madison is charged with coming up with a fresh idea for the holiday season, she decides that instead of a classic Santa, this year they would hire a young Santa with lots of fashionable styles. But when she has difficulty finding the perfect model, her long-time best friend Ethan (who has been in love with her for years) throws on a beard and disguises himself as the Santa of her dreams.

Sappy Holiday, starring Vanessa Sears and Jon McLaren, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. ET.

Stranded in a small town after her car breaks down, Joy meets the charming James, a local trying to save his family's maple farm.

A Vintage Christmas, starring Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. ET.

When a small-town vintage store owner leaves instructions in her will for inventory to be distributed as Christmas gifts, her out-of-town niece seeks help from a handsome local in identifying recipients from the clues provided.

The Snowball Effect, starring Anjali Khurana and Landon Moss, on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. ET.

Rival meteorologists tracking a massive snowstorm in the town of Mistletoe must work together to get home in time for Christmas.

Christmas in Wolf Creek, starring Nola Martin and Tim Rozon, on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

When a runaway reindeer threatens the annual Christmas play, a struggling couple must work together to save Christmas for the town and each other.