The network is launching a new movie tracker app called My UPtv Movies

The Holidays Are Here! UPtv Announces 500 Hours of Christmas Programming and 5 New Films

It's never too early to start celebrating Christmas.

Beginning on Nov. 1, UPtv will air films and over 500 total hours of holiday cheer, spanning 60 total days, as part of the annual "Merry Movie Christmas" programming.

Plus, the network is launching a new movie tracker app called My UPtv Movies, allowing viewers to get notifications, reminders and updates about their favorite holiday content.

And PEOPLE can also exclusively reveal this year’s holiday movie line-up, which includes five new U.S. premieres.

See the list below for more info:

A Very Country Christmas Homecoming – Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET

The third film in the A Very Country franchise, Zane and Jeannette return from their magical honeymoon to plan the perfect first Christmas as a family, but the arrival of Jeannette’s former father-in-law throws a wrench into all of their holiday planning.

Stars: Bea Santos, Greyston Holt, Deana Carter, Mike Shara, Charlotte Hegele

A Ring for Christmas – Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

Spoiled single girl Angie Moore gets cut off 25 days before Christmas. When she discovers the existence of a sizable trust fund that she will inherit once she gets married, Angie decides to find a man to marry - by Christmas.

Stars: Liliana Tandon, Dean Geyer, Charles Hittinger, Lorraine Bracco

Mistletoe Magic – Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

When self-proclaimed “Christmas Grinch” Harper realized that she accidentally donated her family’s beloved magic mistletoe to a charity, she enlists the help of thrift store owner and old friend Luke to help her retrieve it. Can Luke convince Harper that perhaps the magic of Christmas is real and that true love does exist?

Stars: Stephen Huszar, Jessica Sipos

Dashing Home for Christmas – Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Emily Nichols, a successful business consultant, has missed every family gathering this year, so getting home for Christmas is very important to her. But when a series of mishaps – from delayed public transportation to diverted flights and broken-down trains and finally, a lost wallet – put her holiday plans in jeopardy, she’s forced to find a way home with a fellow road warrior, Simon Allein. While Emily is more a Type A planner who hates disruptions and inconveniences, Simon is a go-with-the-flow type who sees the brightside to any misfortune. So, having to rely upon one another to get to their final destination tests their will, but also provides ample opportunity to get to know each other and, perhaps even, fall in love.

Stars: Paniz Zade, Adrian Spencer, Suzanne Cyr, Andrew Bushell

Christmas on the Range – Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

All Kendall Riley wants for the holidays is to save her family's ranch, but her longtime rival, small-town scrooge Brick McCree, has other plans in mind. When Brick's son, Clint, comes back to town, he is immediately drawn to Kendall and offers a helping hand. As a romance starts to blossom, Kendall's farm is sabotaged, leaving her to wonder about Clint's true intentions.