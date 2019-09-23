The Holidays Are Coming Early! Check Out UPtv's 500+ Hours of Christmas Programming

Image zoom UPtv

UPtv is kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year.

Beginning on Oct. 27, the network will be celebrating Christmas with 60 holiday films and over 500 total hours of holiday cheer, spanning 60 total days. Plus, UPtv will run a Gilmore Girls marathon, hosted by Scott Patterson. All seven seasons will air 24 hours a day beginning Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET and concluding Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal this year’s holiday movie line-up, which includes 10 new U.S. premieres. See the list below for more info.

A Christmas Movie Christmas — Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. ET

A Christmas fanatic and her cynical sister wake up and find themselves trapped in a Christmas movie — and they’re the stars!

Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal — Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

The sequel to the 2018 movie, Christmas with a Prince, follows Dr. Tasha and Prince Alec as they spend the holidays in San Saverre — and he surprises her with a royal engagement.

Rock N’ Roll Christmas — Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

An estranged/mother daughter country music duo reunite after 10 years to write a song that can capture the Christmas spirit and bring their families back together.

Christmas Cupcakes — Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

When their family bakery may have to close its doors right before Christmas, rival sisters Kim and Gina team up in a national baking competition to win the grand prize and save the day.

A Christmas Recipe for Romance — Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

When a prestigious food festival and cooking competition comes to her small town, Abby sees it as the perfect opportunity to save her failing family-run inn. The only problem? She’s a terrible cook. But when a Christmas miracle drops a well-known and slightly disgraced celebrity chef named Jason Corwin on her doorstep, Abby knows this is her chance to save her business — and help Jason regain his reputation.

Christmas Chalet — Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET

A recently divorced woman and her teenage daughter find themselves stuck with a grumpy writer who hates Christmas at a beautiful village in Vermont.

Christmas in Paris — Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

A multi-millionaire and his art director jet off to Paris for a romantic getaway — until she discovers a shocking secret about him that could threaten their happily ever after.

Snowbound for Christmas — Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

A marketing executive and her handsome boss get snowed in together at a hotel and find a romance in each other they never expected.

Christmas Wedding Runaway — Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

A runaway bride gets trapped in a snowed-in cabin with her grandmother and old flame…just in time for Christmas!

Baby in a Manger — Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

A social worker enlists the help of a handsome police officer to search for the mother of a baby she found abounded at her church.