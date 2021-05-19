Upcoming Seasons of SEAL Team and Evil to Premiere on Paramount+ 

SEAL Team’s fifth season and Evil’s second season will be available on the streaming service

CBS' SEAL Team and Evil are heading to Paramount+, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Season 5 of SEAL Team will first debut "with a special presentation" on CBS in the fall, before moving exclusively to Paramount+. Meanwhile, the second season of Evil will also premiere exclusively on the streaming service.

"Our Studio and Network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength," President & CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group George Cheeks, said in a release. "These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators."

"We are thrilled to bring new seasons of these phenomenal series to Paramount+," added Executive Vice President and Head of Programming Julie McNamara.

SEAL Team, starring David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks, is a military drama following an elite team of Navy SEALS as they train, plan and execute dangerous, high-stakes missions

Evil, which first premiered on CBS in 2019, centers on a forensic psychologist and a Catholic seminarian who set out to investigate various supernatural incidents. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

CBS previously had success with a streaming-only series in The Good Fight, a spinoff of The Good Wife starring Christine Baranski that will debut its fifth season on Paramount+ in June.