Upcoming Real Housewives Book Tells the 'Inside Story' of the Bravo Franchise

Not All Diamonds and Rosé, from author Dave Quinn, hits shelves Oct. 19

A new book from Bravo producer Andy Cohen's publishing imprint will tell the inside story of the popular franchise with interviews from over 100 past and current cast members.

Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It, by PEOPLE contributor Dave Quinn, is set for an Oct. 19 release.

"I like to think of Not All Diamonds and Rosé as the ultimate reunion," Cohen said in a press release. "I know readers will be surprised, entertained, and even shocked at what's in store."

Real Housewives book announcement

"As a dedicated viewer of Housewives since day one, it was such a thrill to walk through 15 years of history with the Housewives, producers, executives, and guest stars who helped make this franchise into the cultural phenomenon it is today," added author Quinn.

He continued, "Not All Diamonds and Rosé is packed full of delicious drama, tantalizing tea, and surprising secrets that [are] going to leave fans gagged. Get ready to see this franchise like you've never seen it before!"

The latest installment, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, premiered in 2020.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Last month, RHOD became the third series in the franchise to come to an end — The Real Housewives of D.C. was canceled after one season in 2010, and Miami ended in 2013 after three seasons.

In February, however, it was announced that a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami was in development at NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.

PEOPLE has also confirmed that the NBCUniversal streaming service is developing two seasons of a Housewives mashup series.