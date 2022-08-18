New 'American Gigolo' Remake Trailer Sees Jon Bernthal as Former Male Escort Julian Kaye

Julian Kaye is given a second chance in the upcoming American Gigolo remake.

Kaye, originally played by Richard Gere in the original 1980 film, will be portrayed by Jon Bernthal in the upcoming Showtime series premiering September 9.

An an exclusive new trailer, Kaye, a male escort, he is released from his 15 years in prison after the wrongful murder conviction which is chronicled in the original movie.

The trailer shows brief flashbacks into Kaye's life before, and highlights Rosie O'Donnell's character, Detective Sunday, relaying to Kaye that the "DNA results came back conclusive, you're a free man."

Carrying a small gym bag, Kaye is seen approaching his former lover Michelle, who was played by Lauren Hutton in the original film and will be portrayed by Gretchen Mol in the forthcoming series. In the clip, Kaye tells her, "I didn't hurt that girl, you were right."

"You can't be here," Michelle responds.

Showtime

"I know, I understand," he says before Michelle runs up to embrace her old companion. She then pushes him away and tells him to "stay away."

According to a description from Showtime of the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced series, "while Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way."

Upon his release from prison, Kaye will be not only confronting his relationship with Michelle but also his "troubled mother and the people who betrayed him," the description continues.

American Gigolo will premiere on Sept. 9 on Showtime.