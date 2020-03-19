UP Faith & Family Is Streaming Bringing Up Bates, Movies and More for Free amid Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

In a time of uncertainty, UP Faith & Family is doing its part to keep the positivity alive.

On Thursday, the streaming platform announced its plan to stream a specially curated collection of inspiring movies, series, specials and “smile-inducing” content at no cost.

UP Entertainment’s mission is to UPlift viewers every day with quality entertainment that will inspire, make people smile, and that individuals can share with the whole family on UP Faith & Family (the subscription streaming service from UPtv), it said in a press release.

Bringing Up Bates

For the full list, see below:

Movies

Love Alaska (UPFF exclusive)

Very Country Wedding (starring Deana Carter, UPFF exclusive)

A Mile In His Shoes

Mountain Top

Accidentally In Love

Keeping Up with the Randalls

Series

Bringing Up Bates (Season 1, UPFF exclusive)

Growing Up McGhee (Season 1, UPFF exclusive)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour (Season 1, UPFF exclusive)

The Last Hope (with Troy Dunn)

Specials

Heartland – Thru the years (A look back over the last 200 episodes, UPFF exclusive)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events, concert tours, television projects, and much more have been canceled or postponed.

As of Thursday, there are at least 8,317 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. States have also begun closing restaurants and bars to help encourage individuals to stay home and avoid large group gatherings. Worldwide, there are now 227,755 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9,274 deaths.