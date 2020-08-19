The next batch of episodes will be available Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Is Coming to Netflix in October with 6 New Episodes

Get your detective hat on: Unsolved Mysteries is returning to Netflix this fall.

On Wednesday, the streaming service announced that Volume 2 of the iconic docuseries' revival, which explores cold cases, paranormal phenomena and more, will premiere on Oct. 19 with the final six episodes of the inaugural season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences," teases the logline. "Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series."

The Netflix reboot is helmed by original creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, plus the producers of Stranger Things.

Volume 1, which premiered on July 1, focused on a different case each episode. The six cases were "Mystery on the Rooftop," "13 Minutes," "House of Terror," "No Ride Home," "Berkshire's UFO," and "Missing Witness."

The original Unsolved Mysteries began as three specials produced for NBC in 1985 and evolved into a full-fledged series on various networks, including CBS, Lifetime, and Spike.

The series concluded each episode with a 1-800 number for viewers to call with tips. Each episode of the revival directs anyone with relevant information to unsolved.com and, if applicable, a law enforcement agency.

In a statement ahead of Volume 1's release, Meurer and Cosgrove reflected on the "life-changing power" of the show, which has helped solve over 260 cases, including a 30-year old case this past spring.

"It's gratifying to know we’ve had an impact on people's lives," they said.