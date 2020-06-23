All-New Unsolved Mysteries Coming to Netflix — Watch the Trailer for the Docuseries' Revival

Unsolved Mysteries is back.

The iconic docuseries exploring cold cases, paranormal phenomena and more is being revived at Netflix with original creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, plus the producers of Stranger Things.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the revival, which teases a slew of all-new mysteries and unexplained events from all over the world. Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one's unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

In a statement, Meurer and Cosgrove reflected on the "life-changing power" of the show, which evolved from three specials produced for NBC in 1985. Thus far, Unsolved Mysteries has helped solve over 260 cases, including a 30-year old case just this spring. "It's gratifying to know we’ve had an impact on people's lives," they said.

The original series concluded each episode with a 1-800 number for viewers to call with tips. Each episode of the revival will direct anyone with relevant information to unsolved.com and, if applicable, a law enforcement agency. "We've staffed up to ensure that leads are quickly passed to the appropriate parties," Meurer and Cosgrove said.

Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy also issued a statement about his involvement in the new iteration of Unsolved Mysteries, noting that the revival "is very loyal to the things we all love about the brand" and even uses the same title music.

But unlike the original series, which included four cases per episode, each episode of the revival will focus on a single case "that is produced, directed, photographed, scored and edited at a high level," Levy said.

Levy also attributed their decision to opt for a host-less format to the "singular and irreplaceable presence" of the late host Robert Stack. "In Robert's absence, we are letting the spirit and the strength of the stories carry the narrative," he explained. "Above all, our aspiration was to make a new chapter worthy of his memory and of iconic contribution to this iconic series."

The first six mysteries will hit the streaming service on July 1 and include:

"Mystery on the Rooftop"

The body of newlywed Rey Rivera was found in an abandoned conference room at Baltimore's historic Belvedere Hotel in May 2006, eight days after he mysteriously disappeared. While the Baltimore Police maintained that the 32-year-old committed suicide by jumping from the hotel's roof, the medical examiner declared Rey's death "unexplained." Many, including his devastated wife, Allison, suspect foul play.

Image zoom Netflix

"13 Minutes"

Patrice Endres, 38, mysteriously vanished from her Cumming, Georgia, hair salon in broad daylight, during a 13-minute timeframe, leaving behind her teenage son, Pistol. Patrice's disappearance intensified the existing tensions between Pistol and his stepfather as they dealt with the loss and searched for answers.

"House of Terror"

In April 2011, French police discovered the wife and four children of Count Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès buried under the back porch of their home in Nantes. Xavier, the family patriarch, was not among the dead and nowhere to be found. Investigators gradually pieced together clues and a timeline that pointed to Xavier as a devious, pre-meditate killer. For instance, they now know that shortly before the crimes occurred, Xavier inherited a gun that was the same model as the murder weapon.

Image zoom Netflix

"No Ride Home"

Alonzo Brooks, 23, never returned home from a party he attended with friends in the predominantly white town of La Cygne, Kansas. A month later, a search party led by his family locates Alonzo's body — in an area that law enforcement had already canvassed multiple times. The FBI recently reopened the case and on June 11, announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any responsible parties in Alonzo's death.

"Berkshire's UFO"

On September 1, 1969, many residents in Berkshire County, Massachusetts were traumatized by a sighting of a UFO. Eyewitnesses —​ ​many just children at the time —​ ​have spent their lives trying to convince the world that what they saw was real.

"Missing Witness"

At age 17, a guilt-ridden Lena Chapin confessed to helping her mother dispose of her murdered stepfather's body four years prior. In 2012, Lena was issued a subpoena to testify against her mother in court, but the authorities were never able to deliver the summons — because Lena had disappeared, leaving behind a young son.