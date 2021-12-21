Unseen Sesame Street Photos from New Photo Book Look Back at the Show's Origin Story
PEOPLE has an exclusive look at photos from The Unseen Photos of Street Gang, the companion book to a new Sesame Street documentary
Iconic Muppets, Ernie and Bert, with Puppeteers Daniel Seagren, Jim Henson and Frank Oz
The beloved children's show Sesame Street, which first aired more than 50 years ago, is charming and educational. But it was also "revolutionary" for its time, says Trevor Crafts, a producer on the recently released documentary Street Gang, which delves into the origins of the show. Crafts is also the author of the companion photo book, The Unseen Photos of Street Gang, which features more than 150 photos by the late photographer David Attie. Both projects highlight the original creators and performers — like show creator Joan Ganz Cooney, director Jon Stone and Muppet creator Jim Henson — who brought the iconic characters to life.
Caroll Spinney as Big Bird with Loretta Long and Matt Robinson
"All of the original gang that created Sesame Street were really inspired by the civil rights movement. There was a very specific need to bridge the gap between white children and children of color who were not coming into school at an equal point," says Crafts. "[They] were all trying to create something that was solving a problem that was bigger than themselves."
Spinney with Kids on Set
The new documentary was inspired by the eponymous book by Michael Davis and features interviews with original creators and crew. "I didn't really know if there was a story to tell about Sesame Street, because we've been living with it for 50 years," says Crafts, who optioned Davis' biography. "But I was absolutely blown away by the volume of what I didn't know."
Henson and Ernie Visit with Kids on Set
It took six years for Crafts to bring the film about. During that time, he says he reviewed between 7,000 and 8,000 behind-the-scenes photos. Attie's images, which were shot in March 1970 during the first season, stood out to Crafts, who describes them as "truly spectacular."
Spinney During Rehearsal with Long
Crafts explains that "the magic of the show" comes from the "joy" and camaraderie of the people on set. And that's exactly what Attie, a commercial and fine arts photographer, captured. The photographer's son, Eli Attie, explains that his dad was on assignment for a magazine when he photographed the behind-the-scenes images. The elder Attie was asked to shoot just a few photos — instead he shot far more than that.
Muppet Designer and Performer Caroly Wilcox with Henson, Oz and Seagren
"In the photographs, [I see] my father's love of children, his love of fun, his love of laughter," says Eli. "And it's a very tender view of what was going on around him."
Spinney with the Original Oscar the Grouch
Together, the Street Gang documentary and photo book remind viewers about the care and "intentionality" behind Sesame Street's creation.
"It's an origin story that we all need to remember, because we all have the capacity to bring that kind of joy to the world," says Crafts, who wants viewers and readers alike to know that "the process of creation and intention can really change the whole world."
Behind the Scenes Filming Sesame Street
For Eli, the photo book is a special tribute to the show — and his dad's legacy.
"I can't believe this book exists," he says. "It's just breathing new life into my dad and everything he stood for."
