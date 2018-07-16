UnREAL: Hulu Is Now Streaming the Fourth and Final Season

UnREAL fans, rejoice! Hulu has opened the gates to binge-watch the hit satirical drama’s fourth season.

On Monday morning, the streaming giant surprised audiences by releasing the final eight-episode long installment of the biting series that took behind-the-scenes inspiration from reality shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Despite being readily available on Hulu, the previous three seasons were aired on Lifetime before the show’s production company, A+E studios Studios, struck a deal with the service to exclusively host the series’ final chapter, according to The Wrap.

The show stars Shiri Appleby as the young and troubled reality TV producer alongside her machiavellian boss, Constance Zimmer, orchestrating the drama on Everlasting.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, UnREAL showrunner Stacy Rukeyser previewed some of the plot’s exciting new elements: the new season of Everlasting is an all-stars edition.

“The format is a little bit different,” she said. “There is a Survivor-like challenge in every episode, as well as an elimination ceremony where people couple up and they spend the night together, so it’s like every night is an overnight. It’s the Wild West version of Everlasting.”

As for returning cast members, Rukeyser confirmed Adam Demos (“August”) Alex Sparrow (“Alexi”) and Breeda Wool (“Faith”) will appear.

UnREAL is available for streaming now on Hulu.