University to Letterman: Hands Off Our Interns!

David Letterman’s days of frolicking with interns are over – at least as far as one Connecticut university is concerned.

Quinnipiac University says it will tell staff in charge of placing interns to be extra careful when sending students to the studio to work for Letterman, 62, who is currently at the center of a blackmail scandal over his alleged affair with one of his former interns.

“Due to recent circumstances we will have a discussion with those in charge of placing our interns at the David Letterman show in the future,” the Hamden, Conn., school tells TMZ. “We will diligently oversee this internship program to ensure that our interns are out of harm’s way.”

So far, there has been no comment from the Letterman camp.

– Michael Y. Park