10 TV Cliffhangers We're Still Not Over

These TV series' season finales may have come and gone, but the fact that we're still talking about them means that they've ascended to the upper echelon of best-ever cliffhangers. Did your favorite make the list? This article was written independently by PEOPLE's editorial team and meets our editorial standards. CBS is a paid advertising partner with PEOPLE.

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 09:00 AM
01 of 10

Gossip Girl's Season 3 Finale

Ed Westwick on location for GOSSIP GIRL Season Three Shooting in SoHo, downtown Manhattan,
Shutterstock

It seemed as though Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) had been punished enough as Gossip Girl's season 3 was coming to a close. His relationship with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) crashed from better-than-ever to couldn't-be-worse when she fled to Paris after learning Chuck slept with Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momson), and he got punched by Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley). But by the end of the finale, Chuck had one final blow to endure.

After drowning his sorrows at a bar, Chuck is mugged on the streets of Europe. He offers money but the thieves take something far more valuable to him: an engagement ring obviously intended for Blair. When he tries to fight back, one of the assailants fires a bullet. The scene leaves Chuck shot and lying on the ground (and fans' jaws on the floor).

02 of 10

The Office's Season 2 Finale

The Office Jim and Pam kiss
nbc

The Office's "Casino Night" episode released a full two seasons' worth of tension in just 28 minutes. The non-stop flirting between smitten office drone Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and the engaged-to-another object of his affection, Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer) came to a head with Pam's wedding to Roy just around the corner — and Jim considering a transfer to a different Dunder Mifflin location to spare himself the heartbreak.

As Pam packs up in the empty office at the end of Dunder Mifflin's Casino Night, Jim takes the opportunity to confess his crush to her. She protests that he "misinterpreted" her friendliness and she can't be with him — but the kiss they share sends sparks into space, and leaves fans on the edge of their seats until next season.

03 of 10

Lost's Season 3 Finale

UNITED STATES - MAY 05: LOST - "Through the Looking Glass" - Jack and the castaways begin their efforts to make contact with Naomi's rescue ship, on the season finale of "Lost," WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Mario Perez/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Mario Perez/Disney

The third season finale of Lost answered the long-held question of whether the crash victims ever leave the island they're stranded on. At this point, fans had come to anticipate flashbacks throughout each episode, but in the finale, fans saw what appeared to be a flashforward instead, depicting Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) and Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly) in the same off-island scene.

This reveal not only twisted the plot – for viewers, it threw the fates of the characters into question and gave light to possible life beyond the island.

04 of 10

The Good Place's Season 1 Finale

THE GOOD PLACE -- "Michael's Gambit" Episode 113 -- Pictured: Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Vivian Zink/NBCU

By the end of The Good Place's debut season, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) proved that though she may not be "good," she is clever. After spending nearly 13 episodes tormented by the news that she doesn't belong in the heavenly "good place" afterlife she found herself in, her hellish situation is exactly that: "This is the bad place!" she says.

The demon who orchestrated that particular mind-bending torture, Michael (Ted Danson), decides to reset the whole scheme once he gets found out. However, just before her memory is erased and reset, Eleanor gives a note to Janet, the afterlife's not-a-human assistant. In the rebooted afterlife, Janet delivers the note, which tells Eleanor to find her "good place" soulmate, Chidi.

05 of 10

Dallas' Season 3 Finale

Actor Larry Hagman, as J.R. Ewing, lying on floor wincing in pain after being shot in scene fr. TV series Dallas. (Photo by Arthur Schatz/Getty Images)
Arthur Schatz/Getty

The question "Who shot J.R.?" became such a part of the cultural conversation that you've probably heard of it, whether or not you've ever seen Dallas. Just before the show's season 3 finale, J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) was struck by a bullet fired from an unknown source, leaving viewers wondering about the identity of the shooter.

The question even made its way to a July 1980 cover of PEOPLE magazine, where the feature inside included a survey of Texan celebrities (including Dan Rather and George Bush) taking a guess at whodunit. After eight months of speculation, the season 4 premiere revealed it was (okay, we won't spoil it for you after 42 years, but you can click to find out).

06 of 10

The Equalizer Season 2 Finale

“Boom.” – In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her, on the third season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall.
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), struggled to connect even before Delilah discovered that her mother was an undercover vigilante at the end of the first season, and Robyn spent much of season 2 trying to repair that broken trust.

Their strained relationship looked to be turning a corner in The Equalizer's season 2 finale, when Delilah turned to her mother for help with a friend's complicated situation. But just as they seemed to be reaching an understanding, a mysterious kidnapping in the final scene puts far more than familial bonds in jeopardy.

07 of 10

The Simpsons' Season 6 Finale

Simpsons - Season 6 Finale, “Who Shot Mr. Burns? - Part I”
fox

The hype from Dallas' season finale had enough of a cultural impact to influence other season-enders as well, including The Simpsons. The FOX cartoon split their bullet-based mystery into two episodes: "Who Shot Mr. Burns? - Part One" closed season 6, and "Who Shot Mr. Burns? - Part Two" opened season 7.

At the end of The Simpsons' sixth season, the greedy Mr. Burns (voiced by Harry Shearer) comes up with his most devious scheme yet: to block out the sun so Springfield residents are forced to use his nuclear power plant as their only source of electricity. Outraged, the town holds a meeting to discuss Mr. Burns' evil plan, which only prompts him to move ahead. But just before he flips the switch, a bullet strikes him down, leaving the entire town as suspects for the hit.

08 of 10

Grey's Anatomy's Season 5 Finale

Grey’s Anatomy - Season 5 Finale, “Now or Never”
abc

Grey's Anatomy's fifth season packed in so many plots that by the finale, it didn't seem like there was room for one more twist, especially for especially for two of the main characters. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) endured hallucinations that proved to be symptoms of a brain tumor; she decides to undergo surgery but asks for a Do Not Resuscitate order. George O'Malley (T. R. Knight) finally passes his intern exam, but is isolated from his fellow interns and decides to join the army.

In the final moments of the episode, Izzie's heart stops after a successful surgery, prompting Chief of Surgery Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) to violate her DNR. Meanwhile, a car accident victim rendered unrecognizable is revealed to be George O'Malley. Doctors defibrillate Izzie's heart in one room and operate on George in another. Meanwhile, the two meet in a vision, leaving viewers questioning if either original intern will live to see another season.

09 of 10

Breaking Bad's Season 2 Finale

Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston | This chemistry teacher definitely gets an A for knowing his subject matter. — AW
AMC

Season 2 of Breaking Bad sees Walter White (Bryan Cranston) devolve further into his merciless drug lord alter ego, Heisenberg. There is no character Walt won't cross, lie to or kill in order to dominate the meth cartels, and that includes deciding to let colleague Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) girlfriend die in the season's penultimate episode.

Walter almost undoes all his work when he accidentally refers to his burner phone in conversation with his wife, prompting her to investigate – and eventually leave him when she realizes she doesn't want to know the truth. And fans know the stakes are high considering her DEA agent brother-in-law is on an ongoing mission to bust Albuquerque's methamphetamine ring.

10 of 10

The Vampire Diaries' Season 3 Finale

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES "The Departed" Pictured: Nina Dobrev as Elena. Blake Tyers/The CW © 2012 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Blake Tyers/The CW

From the beginning of The Vampire Diaries, fans waited to see whether Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) would eventually turn into a vampire, despite her best attempts to remain human.

The season 3 finale opens with Elena in the hospital, having sustained a "concussion" after collapsing in the previous episode; it ends with her back in the hospital, having presumed to be drowned after a car accident.

Fans and characters alive briefly believe Elena to be dead until Dr. Meredith Fell (Torrey DeVitto) explains that vampire blood was used to ameliorate her previous head injury, meaning the healing substance was in Elena's system when she drowned. The season ends just as Elena's vampiric life begins. A new era of The Vampire Diaries awaited viewers in season 4.

Related Articles
BIG BROTHER Thursday, August 4, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Matthew Turner. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.; BIG BROTHER Thursday, August 4, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Monte Taylor. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.; BIG BROTHER Thursday, August 4, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Taylor Hale. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
'Big Brother' History Is Made with a Powerful Speech and a Resilient Winner
GREY’S ANATOMY - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Liliane Lathan) MIDORI FRANCIS
'Grey's Anatomy' 's New Residents Reveal How They're Bringing Back Season 1 Nostalgia
Jonathan Banks, Peter Gould, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Bob Odenkirk, and Giancarlo Esposito
'Better Call Saul' Fans Go Wild During Series Finale After AMC+ Faces Streaming 'Issues'
the office
'The Office' Almost Had Roy Interrupt Jim and Pam's Wedding in 'Insane' Alternate Storyline
"iThrow a Flawless Dinner Party" - Eps#112 -- Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) on the Paramount+ series iCARLY
Miranda Cosgrove on the' iCarly' Finale's Big 'Creddie' Cliffhanger — and How This Sets Up Season 3
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
THE OFFICE
'The Office' Christmas Episodes to Binge on Peacock, According to Mindy Kaling
The Office - Season 3
The Stars of 'The Office' : Where Are They Now?
GREY S ANATOMY
In Honor of 'Grey's Anatomy' 's 17th Anniversary, Photos of the Original Cast Then & Now
T.R. Knight
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Star T.R. Knight Was Photographed on the Set with Current Stars — But Why?
Joseph Morgan and Persia White attend the Mercy For Animals' Annual Hidden Heroes Gala on September 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Joseph Morgan's Wife? All About Persia White
This Is US OMG Moments gallery
The Most Shocking Moments on 'This Is Us' Through the Years
One more time for the people in the back!!! BIG 3!!!??? #ThisIsUs
'This Is Us' Cast Celebrates One Another on Finale Night: 'An Honor to Be Part of Their Story'
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Have a Date in L.A., Plus Penélope Cruz, the Fosters and More