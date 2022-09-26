10 TV Cliffhangers We're Still Not Over

01 of 10 Gossip Girl's Season 3 Finale Shutterstock It seemed as though Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) had been punished enough as Gossip Girl's season 3 was coming to a close. His relationship with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) crashed from better-than-ever to couldn't-be-worse when she fled to Paris after learning Chuck slept with Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momson), and he got punched by Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley). But by the end of the finale, Chuck had one final blow to endure. After drowning his sorrows at a bar, Chuck is mugged on the streets of Europe. He offers money but the thieves take something far more valuable to him: an engagement ring obviously intended for Blair. When he tries to fight back, one of the assailants fires a bullet. The scene leaves Chuck shot and lying on the ground (and fans' jaws on the floor).

02 of 10 The Office's Season 2 Finale nbc The Office's "Casino Night" episode released a full two seasons' worth of tension in just 28 minutes. The non-stop flirting between smitten office drone Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and the engaged-to-another object of his affection, Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer) came to a head with Pam's wedding to Roy just around the corner — and Jim considering a transfer to a different Dunder Mifflin location to spare himself the heartbreak. As Pam packs up in the empty office at the end of Dunder Mifflin's Casino Night, Jim takes the opportunity to confess his crush to her. She protests that he "misinterpreted" her friendliness and she can't be with him — but the kiss they share sends sparks into space, and leaves fans on the edge of their seats until next season.

03 of 10 Lost's Season 3 Finale Mario Perez/Disney The third season finale of Lost answered the long-held question of whether the crash victims ever leave the island they're stranded on. At this point, fans had come to anticipate flashbacks throughout each episode, but in the finale, fans saw what appeared to be a flashforward instead, depicting Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) and Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly) in the same off-island scene. This reveal not only twisted the plot – for viewers, it threw the fates of the characters into question and gave light to possible life beyond the island.

04 of 10 The Good Place's Season 1 Finale Vivian Zink/NBCU By the end of The Good Place's debut season, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) proved that though she may not be "good," she is clever. After spending nearly 13 episodes tormented by the news that she doesn't belong in the heavenly "good place" afterlife she found herself in, her hellish situation is exactly that: "This is the bad place!" she says. The demon who orchestrated that particular mind-bending torture, Michael (Ted Danson), decides to reset the whole scheme once he gets found out. However, just before her memory is erased and reset, Eleanor gives a note to Janet, the afterlife's not-a-human assistant. In the rebooted afterlife, Janet delivers the note, which tells Eleanor to find her "good place" soulmate, Chidi.

05 of 10 Dallas' Season 3 Finale Arthur Schatz/Getty The question "Who shot J.R.?" became such a part of the cultural conversation that you've probably heard of it, whether or not you've ever seen Dallas. Just before the show's season 3 finale, J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) was struck by a bullet fired from an unknown source, leaving viewers wondering about the identity of the shooter. The question even made its way to a July 1980 cover of PEOPLE magazine, where the feature inside included a survey of Texan celebrities (including Dan Rather and George Bush) taking a guess at whodunit. After eight months of speculation, the season 4 premiere revealed it was (okay, we won't spoil it for you after 42 years, but you can click to find out).

06 of 10 The Equalizer Season 2 Finale Michael Greenberg/CBS Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), struggled to connect even before Delilah discovered that her mother was an undercover vigilante at the end of the first season, and Robyn spent much of season 2 trying to repair that broken trust. Their strained relationship looked to be turning a corner in The Equalizer's season 2 finale, when Delilah turned to her mother for help with a friend's complicated situation. But just as they seemed to be reaching an understanding, a mysterious kidnapping in the final scene puts far more than familial bonds in jeopardy.

07 of 10 The Simpsons' Season 6 Finale fox The hype from Dallas' season finale had enough of a cultural impact to influence other season-enders as well, including The Simpsons. The FOX cartoon split their bullet-based mystery into two episodes: "Who Shot Mr. Burns? - Part One" closed season 6, and "Who Shot Mr. Burns? - Part Two" opened season 7. At the end of The Simpsons' sixth season, the greedy Mr. Burns (voiced by Harry Shearer) comes up with his most devious scheme yet: to block out the sun so Springfield residents are forced to use his nuclear power plant as their only source of electricity. Outraged, the town holds a meeting to discuss Mr. Burns' evil plan, which only prompts him to move ahead. But just before he flips the switch, a bullet strikes him down, leaving the entire town as suspects for the hit.

08 of 10 Grey's Anatomy's Season 5 Finale abc Grey's Anatomy's fifth season packed in so many plots that by the finale, it didn't seem like there was room for one more twist, especially for especially for two of the main characters. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) endured hallucinations that proved to be symptoms of a brain tumor; she decides to undergo surgery but asks for a Do Not Resuscitate order. George O'Malley (T. R. Knight) finally passes his intern exam, but is isolated from his fellow interns and decides to join the army. In the final moments of the episode, Izzie's heart stops after a successful surgery, prompting Chief of Surgery Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) to violate her DNR. Meanwhile, a car accident victim rendered unrecognizable is revealed to be George O'Malley. Doctors defibrillate Izzie's heart in one room and operate on George in another. Meanwhile, the two meet in a vision, leaving viewers questioning if either original intern will live to see another season.

09 of 10 Breaking Bad's Season 2 Finale AMC Season 2 of Breaking Bad sees Walter White (Bryan Cranston) devolve further into his merciless drug lord alter ego, Heisenberg. There is no character Walt won't cross, lie to or kill in order to dominate the meth cartels, and that includes deciding to let colleague Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) girlfriend die in the season's penultimate episode. Walter almost undoes all his work when he accidentally refers to his burner phone in conversation with his wife, prompting her to investigate – and eventually leave him when she realizes she doesn't want to know the truth. And fans know the stakes are high considering her DEA agent brother-in-law is on an ongoing mission to bust Albuquerque's methamphetamine ring.