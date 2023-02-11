'Uncoupled' Saved by Showtime Following Netflix Cancellation

Uncoupled has been revived by Showtime.

The Neil Patrick Harris-led comedy is coming back for a second season after it was canceled by Netflix on Jan. 13. The show was picked up by Showtime as part of its new content strategy amid its integration into Paramount+ later this year, according to Deadline.

Ahead of the move, Showtime is working to refocus on content around three areas: Complex characters, franchises and metro cultures or diverse programming, the last of which Uncoupled would fall under.

One of the series' stars, Tisha Campbell, had hinted to PEOPLE just last week that the show might be not be gone for good.

Uncoupled. (L to R) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 103 of Uncoupled. Cr. Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022
Sarah Shatz/Netflix

"I think there's some things happening behind the scenes, so I'm not sure," the actress said in an interview at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert. "Can't talk about it!"

She also spoke about the abrupt cancellation from Netflix, saying, "Nothing is ever a shock to me, because one, I never put my eggs in one basket. Two, I never celebrate until the ink is dried…"

However: "It was shocking that we were No. 3 [on Netflix U.S.] and we weren't worldwide and we weren't picked up," she noted. "That was shocking. But that's the business. It just is what it is. I don't ever take things personally. I loved working for that streaming network."

RELATED VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris on Playing Newly 'Uncoupled' When Love for Husband David Burtka Is 'All I've Known'

The series was well received by critics during its debut, earning a 73% critic score and 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, though it only snagged a top 10 spot in the Netflix Top 10 English chart for one week before falling off. Deadline cited sources saying that the show's producer MTV Entertainment Studios had been searching for a new home for the series.

However, Uncoupled might evolve into something a little different than people remember, as Deadline reported that with the new move, the show is likely to be more "edgier and racier" than its Netflix season 1 counterpart.

The series will join the Matt Bomer-led limited series Fellow Travelers, which also features LGBTQ+ themes, on Showtime.

The show — created by Emily in Paris' Darren Star and Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman — follows Neil Patrick Harris' character Michael as he gets blindsided by his partner of 17 years, and his subsequent exploits as he reenters the dating scene as a single gay man in his mid-40s.

