Neil Patrick Harris Had the Final Say on That Nude Pic in Uncoupled: 'Proud of What I'm Packing'

Neil Patrick Harris put in some overtime work for his latest role.

The How I Met Your Mother alum said he had a unique job on the set of Netflix series Uncoupled — and it had to do with combing through explicit photos.

In one scene, Harris's character is seen setting up a dating profile when his friend tells him he needs an explicit picture of his *ahem* to really round out his photos. Behind the scenes, Netflix tapped Harris, 49, to select the critical genital photo.

"Not only did I get approval," Harris told Page Six at the Uncoupled premiere, "I was asked to choose said d---, which is harder than you think, no pun intended."

One of the options included "a flaccid latex phallus that was left in my dressing room," Harris recalled — but that image wasn't up to snuff for the Tony winner.

"It was not okay because I'm more proud of Michael's member than something that is mass-produced, that you can purchase online," Harris added. "We started looking through photos of people who have taken pics of their dongs in locker rooms. And you had to find the right angle and girth and manscapery."

Of the end result, Harris said he's content. "I think we found the right mix," he concluded. "I'm proud of what I'm packing downstairs."

Uncoupled premiered Friday on Netflix. In it, Harris's character Michael is fresh off a 17-year relationship and has to learn how to be single again in a completely different era of dating — all while grieving the loss of his long term relationship.

At the Uncoupled premiere, Harris told PEOPLE what he loves about the series. "I applaud Netflix for being able to tell a breakup story that is an overt same-sex relationship of 17 years," Harris said.

"It doesn't feel shady. It feels authentic, and it allows people, regardless of their own circumstance, to relate to this notion of getting broken up with."

