Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special: Kimmy Faces Off with the Reverend One Last Time

Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special on Monday —and in the words of Tituss Burgess, "We can do whatever we want!"

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend follows Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) as she prepares for her wedding. But before she can say "I do," she discovers that her former captor Reverend Richard (Jon Hamm) is hiding another group of women in an underground bunker.

"I have to get to those girls," she says. "The clock is ticking!"

And as Kimmy sets out on yet another adventure, fans will be able to choose just how she gets there with prompted queues along the way.

The comedy, which released its fourth and final season in January, has earned a whopping 18 Emmy nominations and was nominated for outstanding comedy series every year since its premiere in 2015.

Netflix made waves in the streaming landscape with 2018’s release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to pick what happened next, choose-your-own-adventure style. And the Kimmy Schmidt special will follow suit — only with a lot more laughs.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes,” creator and executive producer Tina Fey said at the series’ FYSEE panel in New York last month. "I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series."

The special also stars Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend premieres May 12 on Netflix.