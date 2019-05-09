Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Get Interactive Netflix Special Where Fans Choose Their Own Jokes

It’s a miracle!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt won’t be out of our lives just yet — Netflix is planning an interactive special to premiere next year, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production on an all-new interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020,” creator and executive producer Tina Fey said at the series’ FYSEE panel in New York on Wednesday.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes,” Fey, 48, continued. “I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix

The comedy, which released its fourth and final season in January, has earned a whopping 18 Emmy nominations and has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series every year since its premiere in 2015.

Netflix made waves in the streaming landscape with 2018’s release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to pick what happens next, choose-your-own-adventure style. It sounds like the Kimmy Schmidt special will follow suit — only with a lot more laughs.

Ellie Kemper stars as the titular character alongside Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

Robert Carlock (Saturday Night Live, Friends, 30 Rock) is also a creator and executive produces with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), Sam Means (The Daily Show, 30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Master of None, Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

The project is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix.