Hookups on the High Seas! New Bravo Series Unanchored Promises Romance — and Bumpy Waters

Bravo is heading out to sea with its new docuseries Unanchored, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer.

The show, from the producers of Vanderpump Rules, follows nine best friends as they spend three weeks touring the Bahamas aboard a 56-foot catamaran for one of the world’s most coveted and exclusive “floating festivals” called “The BucketLust.”

“There’s nothing more satisfying than standing on the bow and turning around and seeing all of your favorite people,” one of the cast members says in the clip.

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing with this crew — made up of pals Barrett Young, Chelsi Pugliese, Danielle McNeil, Evan Tauber, Korey Warzala, Max Craddock, Rachel McGowan and Vanessa Cavanaugh.

Led by their larger-than-life skipper Captain Jack Royd, the BFFs aren’t just soaking up the stunning views and thrilling excursions that this tropical locale has to offer. They’re also managing all the tasks on the boat, from hosting sails to handling all the cleaning — as well as trying to juggle their own interpersonal drama.

“Friendships are put to the test, long-distance couples are forced to see if their romance can survive 24/7 togetherness and fiery exes try to coexist peacefully during their voyage,” the show’s press release reads. “Between hidden jealousies and buried secrets, there’s no shortage of drama with these friends as pent-up conflict between the crew finally comes to a head”

“For these mates, everyday life may be considered mundane, yet with the anchor up and the open sea ahead, one thing’s for sure – this journey’s bound to be unforgettable.””

Unanchored kicks off Dec. 3 (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo, following the season 7 premiere of Vanderpump Rules.