Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn Play Grieving Parents in Netflix's New Supernatural Drama Chambers

Sometimes a second chance at life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Uma Thurman stars as a grieving mother in the highly-anticipated upcoming Netflix series Chambers — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the supernatural drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chambers follows Sasha Yazzie, a young heart attack survivor who becomes obsessed with learning about the organ that saved her life. But as she begins to learn more about her mysterious donor’s death, she starts taking on some of the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are rather sinister.

Thurman is set to star as Nancy, the mother of the heart donor, who finds out her daughter may not be as dead as she thought after getting to know the recipient.

Tony Goldwyn will play the donor’s father, Ben.

Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Chambers Ursula Coyote/Netflix

“Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma,” creator Leah Rachel told PEOPLE. “But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and f’ed up than you were expecting.”

In the exclusive first look photos, Thurman and Goldwyn are emotional over the loss of their daughter. In another shot, Thurman sits down with the new recipient.

Chambers Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Along with Thurman and Goldwyn, the 10-episode series also stars newcomers Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine and more.

Chambers premieres April 26 on Netflix.