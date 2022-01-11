Uma Thurman Searches for Her Kidnapped Son in Suspicion Trailer: 'I Want Him Back'

Apple TV+ is gearing up to release another whodunnit.

The streaming service dropped the first trailer for the upcoming drama series Suspicion on Thursday, starring Uma Thurman and following the aftermath of a high-profile kidnapping.

Thurman stars as a powerful CEO living in New York City, where her son is taken by five mysterious, masked kidnappers at a local hotel. Four seemingly ordinary British citizens, who happened to be staying at the hotel, are arrested when they're suspected of the crime.

But can the five strangers prove their innocence? And are they really innocent to begin with?

The trailer opens with a wedding day arrest. One of the women, Natalie Thompson, (played by Georgina Campbell,) is walking down the aisle in a wedding gown when she's approached by police.

Georgina Campbell in “Suspicion” Credit: Apple TV+

"I can tell you that you've been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to abduct Leo Newman," a detective's voiceover says, as the five suspects flash across the screen. "There's obviously been some kind of misunderstanding," one woman responds.

The detective clarifies the situation. "We can't be certain whether this is terrorist-related, politically motivated or simple extortion."

All that's known of the kidnapping is that Leo was abducted in a suitcase by a person in a rubber mask.

"I love my son and I want him back," Katherine Newman (Thurman) says, before the trailer hints at her job as a possible motivation for the kidnapping.

Uma Thurman in “Suspicion” Credit: Apple TV+

And Kathrine appears to be on public trial herself. "Nobody buys me as a mother. I'll always be a CEO first," she says in confidence.

Meanwhile, the five suspects unite to try to prove their innocence.

"What do we have in common?" one man asks. "We're all British, and we were all in New York on the day Leo Newman was kidnapped," responds Tara, played by Elizabeth Henstridge.

Kunal Nayyar, Tom Rhys-Harries, Georgina Campbell and Elizabeth Henstridge in “Suspicion” Credit: Apple TV+

"Without any proof of our innocence, the damage is already done," she adds in a voiceover.