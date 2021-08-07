NBC Scraps Ultimate Slip 'N Slide After 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak on Set Halted Production

Production on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was halted in June as a result of a crew member testing positive for giardia — a microscopic parasite that, when swallowed, causes diarrheal disease

NBC will not be moving forward with Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, a reality competition series that was in the middle of filming this summer when production halted due to a giardia outbreak.

PEOPLE can confirm that show, hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, is not returning to production and has been scrapped entirely.

Production was paused on June 2 as a result of a crew member testing positive for giardia — a microscopic parasite that, when swallowed, causes diarrheal disease.

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was originally slated to premiere on Aug. 8 following the Olympic Summer Games' closing ceremony, but was pulled from the NBC schedule last month.

The show's post-Olympics time slot has since been replaced with the premiere of Family Game Fight, a new game show hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard featuring fun competitions with a big cash prize up for grabs.

The network's updated Monday summer schedule will now see American Ninja Warrior at 8 p.m. followed by The Wall at 10 p.m.

As PEOPLE previously reported, there was only a week of scheduled production left on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide when producers were made aware of at least one crew member's positive test for giardia.

Giardia can be found "on surfaces or in soil, food, or water that has been contaminated with feces from infected people or animals," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To determine the problem, water on set was tested by a third-party environmental lab in cooperation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Ventura County Public Health.

Though samples from a well, pond, slide pool, water truck and restroom sinks all tested negative for giardia, results of additional testing came back on June 10 showing giardia in the set's surrounding area.

"The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide at the current location," a representative for Universal Television Alternative Studios, who was producing the show for NBC, said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production."

While it is not known how many people have been affected by the parasite, The Wrap previously reported that "up to 40 crew members fell violently ill" and the set experienced an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" — with some people "collapsing" and "being forced to run into port-o-potties."