Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Political Satire Series Returns to Netflix amid Russian Invasion

Servant of the People was originally streaming on Netflix from 2017 to 2021

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political satire show, Servant of the People, is now back on Netflix in the U.S. amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Netflix announced on Wednesday on Twitter that the hit series had returned to its platform. "You asked and it's back," the streaming giant shared. "Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US."

Servant of the People was originally part of the Netflix catalog from 2017 to 2021, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The satirical comedy series, which ran for three seasons, follows a teacher (Zelenskyy) who unexpectedly becomes President of Ukraine after he receives attention for his tirade against government corruption.

Following the series, Zelenskyy stepped away from acting and was elected president of Ukraine in 2019.

"He's an actor. He knows how to relate to people and tap into their emotions," Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former National Security Council adviser on Ukraine, told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Kupchan added, "There's nothing wooden about him. He's the real deal, and his defiance and fighting spirit are inspiring not just Ukrainians but the world."

Since the start of the invasion, Zelenskyy has posted several videos on social media and addressed world leaders including the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

He previously rebuffed a U.S. offer to evacuate him, saying, "I need ammunition, not a ride."

Servant of the People's distributor Eccho Rights publicly supported Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

"For many years, Eccho Rights has enjoyed wonderful and fruitful relationships with partners in Ukraine and we are devastated by what has unfolded over the past week, with our thoughts going out to our close friends in Kyiv who find themselves under vicious attack," the company said in a statement.

Eccho Rights also reflected on how Servant of the People parallels real-life events.

"The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelenskyy comes from," the statement read. "His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader."

The statement continued, "While the real-world scenario facing Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important, and historic piece of television."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."