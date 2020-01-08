Ugly Betty Star America Ferrera Is 'Heartbroken' Over the Death of Show's Creator Silvio Horta

America Ferrera and several other Ugly Betty stars are mourning the loss of the late show’s creator Silvio Horta. Horta was found dead on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old actress shared a touching tribute to the late screenwriter on Instagram, who she worked with on the ABC sitcom that ran from 2006 to 2010.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” Ferrera began her post, sharing a photo with Horta after their Golden Globes win in 2007.

“His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light,” she wrote. “I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Christopher Gorham, who played Henry Grubstick on Ugly Betty, and also worked with Horta on the TV series Jake 2.0, shared his sadness at Horta’s passing on Instagram Tuesday as well.

Image zoom America Ferrera, Silvio Horta Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Image zoom America Ferrera, Silvio Horta Vince Bucci/Getty Images

“Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty,” Gorham wrote alongside a collage of Horta and the two characters he played. “I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. Let’s all take care of each other.”

He also shared Ferrera’s post on his Instagram Story, writing, “So grateful. So heartbroken.”

Mark Indelicato, who played the role of Justin Suarez on the show, also reposted Ferrera’s post on his Instagram Story.

Image zoom Mark Indelicato's Instagram Story mark indelicato/instagram

“Truly devastating news,” he wrote alongside the tribute. “Silvio gave me my start at 11 years old and trusted me with a character that was so close to his heart. He will be greatly missed by all.”

“I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man,” Michael Urie, who played Marc St. James, wrote on Twitter of Horta.

“Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta 💔 His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace,” Vanessa Williams, who portrayed Wilhelmina Slater, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Horta.

I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man. 💔 https://t.co/M8MYuDle6I — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) January 8, 2020

Horta, 45, was found dead in Miami Tuesday. A representative for Horta confirmed his death to PEOPLE but could not provide further details as to his cause of death.

Ferrera played the titular role in Horta’s Ugly Betty, an adaptation of the Colombian telenovela, Yo Soy Betty, La Fea. The show debuted to critical acclaim, winning a Golden Globe in 2007 and being nominated at the Emmys that same year.

Image zoom Silvio Horta Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Ferrera won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role at both the Emmys and the Golden Globes that same year.

Horta previously spoke about how some aspects of his own life made their way into the beloved series.

“I think elements of Justin’s character being gay and sort of struggling with his sexuality was definitely — I drew from my own life,” he said in an interview with the Television Academy shared in 2016. “Though I was never quite as flamboyant or as into fashion or, you know, musical theater” as the character played by Indelicato.