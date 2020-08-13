The MTV star appeared on The Real World: D.C. in 2009 and later on The Challenge, Battle of the Exes and Cutthroat

Tyrell 'Ty' Ruff of The Real World and The Challenge Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Reality star Tyrell "Ty" Ruff was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving earlier this week.

At about 2:30 a.m. in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Ruff — who appeared on MTV shows like The Real World: D.C. in 2009 and later on The Challenge, Battle of the Exes and Cutthroat — was pulled over and allegedly failed a field sobriety test, according to TMZ. He was released without bail later on Tuesday morning.

PEOPLE confirms that he was booked on a DUI charge, and his court date is set for Dec. 22.

In a statement about the arrest, Ruff appeared to refer to the movement against police brutality.

"Though I regret the potentially dangerous decision to drive while intoxicated, I would like to thank the arresting officers for handling the situation with professionalism and compassion," he told PEOPLE. "In our nation's current social environment I believe it to be necessary to acknowledge those individuals, on all sides, who stand in contrast to the combative racial climate being touted by politicians and media outlets. Thank you for not taking justice into your own hands. I will learn from this."

According to TMZ, Ruff was driving his 2011 Mercedes Benz 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and swerving in and out of traffic lanes.

In a 2012 interview with The Baltimore Sun, the Baltimore native shared how he approached preparing for his stints on The Challenge.