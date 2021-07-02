Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba stepped away from The Talk in April to focus on her health

Tyra Banks Wants Carrie Ann Inaba Back on DWTS Next Season: I'll Be 'Begging Her'

Teasing the ABC competition series' upcoming season, Banks, 47, opened up about whether Inaba, 53, would be coming back as a judge amid her current health issues.

"She was there way before I was," Banks added. "So I'm gonna be begging her, 'Please, baby, please! You gonna be there, right?'"

Banks additionally addressed if season 30 will be able to welcome back a live audience after last season was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. "We've been talking about it, back and forth," she said. "[But] probably not, if I really think about ultimate safety. Maybe not yet."

Tyra Banks Wants Carrie Ann Inaba Back on DWTS Next Season: 'I'm Going to be Begging Her' Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty (2)

Inaba — who has appeared on all 29 seasons of DWTS, which debuted in 2005 — is currently on a leave of absence from The Talk, which she joined as a permanent co-host in 2019. She announced the news of her step back in April to focus on health. (Inaba suffers from multiple chronic conditions, including lupus and fibromyalgia.)

"I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing," she said in an Instagram video at the time. "I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing. So, I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care and I'll keep you updated. Thank you."

CARRIE ANN INABA Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Inaba has not publicly addressed her plans for the next season of DWTS since taking the leave of absence, but she did post about returning to the show in March.

"I'm so excited to share that Dancing with The Stars will be back for its 30th Season!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am so looking forward to returning to the ballroom with my DWTS family."