Tyra Banks is staying true to her word and keeping it real!

On Monday evening, the supermodel made her debut as host of Dancing with the Star during the ABC reality dance competition's season 29 premiere, when the celebrity and pro dancer pairings performed their first dances in the ballroom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To introduce the new season, Banks wore a red ballgown and matching long gloves before changing into her second look of the night: a matching pantsuit, which included a pink jacket, red pants and a bold statement necklace and earrings.

But near the end of the two-hour live episode, which didn't have an in-studio audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Banks, unfortunately, suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction — one of her earrings fall out.

Image zoom Tyra Banks introducing the DWTS season 29 premiere abc

"What's also weird is I just lost an earring," Banks said after she asked Nelly about his dance — a salsa with pro partner Daniella Karagach.

"And I promised everybody that I'm going to keep it real real," said Banks, who held up the dangling accessory. "This earring, I might pass it to you Carrie Ann," she added, before passing it to judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Image zoom Tyra Banks on the DWTS premiere abc

"You want me to hold it?" Inaba asked.

"Yes!" said Banks, before the show transitioned to Nelly's scores. (He earned a 16/30.) "Alright, let's get your scores. Here, take this earring, girl. Catch! Score!"

Image zoom Tyra Banks on DWTS premiere Eric McCandless/ABC

In July, just one day after it was announced that host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would be parting ways with DWTS, ABC revealed that Banks would be taking over the reins as the show's host and become an executive producer on the series as well.

"I’ve been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning ... the fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," Banks, 46, said in a statement. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Appearing on Good Morning America a day later for her first interview since being announced as the new host, Banks spoke about being the first Black female solo host for the show.

"I like breaking these doors down so that we don’t have any more firsts, but it’s nice to be first so that you can open that door and let so many people in after you," Banks explained.

Despite the small wardrobe mishap on Monday's premiere, Banks received high praise from Len Goodman, who is not judging this season but will be making virtual appearances in the coming weeks.

Image zoom Carrie Anna Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli on DWTS season 29 premiere abc

"With the ongoing pandemic, Len Goodman was not able to safely travel from London to Hollywood, but I know that he is definitely watching every move," Banks explained to viewers.

Calling in from across the pond, Goodman, 76, gave Banks a "10 from Len" — his signature phrase that he uses when awarding a perfect score to dancers.

"The show looks great, and you're doing a fantastic job," Goodman told Banks in a video. "And it's great to see my old friend Derek has graduated to the judge's desk. ... Now, cast, listen up. I'm going to be keeping my eye on you because you'll see me again throughout the season. So, crack on, give it some welly. Tyra, back to you!"

"Oy, Tyra! Guess what? You're getting a 10 from Len," he said with a smile.

While Goodman was not able to judge this season, rating the dancers is six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough, Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. The judges made sure to maintain a 6-foot distance on Monday thanks to a giant judges' table.