Tyra Banks Speaks Out About Jael Strauss' Death: 'Top Model Has Lost a Beautiful Soul'

Tyra Banks has broken her silence on the death of America’s Next Top Model alum Jael Strauss.

“Top Model has lost a beautiful soul,” Banks, 45, wrote on Twitter Wednesday, a day after Strauss, 34, died from breast cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We will all remember Jael and her fun-loving spirit and beautiful soul.”

Strauss, who competed on season eight of Top Model in 2007, died in hospice care Tuesday morning after being unconscious for a number of days, TMZ reported.

“The one blessing was that we were able to show her how loved she was before she passed,” her family said in a statement to the outlet. “She brought so much light to people.”

Strauss announced her diagnosis in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.

Top Model has lost a beautiful soul. We will all remember Jael and her fun-loving spirit and beautiful soul. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) December 5, 2018

“I was gonna write some long thing but some of you guys deserve to know, On October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable,” she wrote. “With treatment it may prolong my life longer than the ‘few months’ doctors said I could make it. I don’t want to die. I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013.”

At the end of November, Strauss announced that she had entered hospice care. “First night in hospice. So many things I never knew about life. Or death,” she wrote on Facebook. “So many things.”

RELATED: Tyra Banks Finally Addresses ANTM Contestant Winnie Harlow Dissing the Show

Following her diagnosis, Strauss’ friends set up a GoFundMe page on her behalf to help alleviate some of the medical costs.

Strauss also updated her Instagram bio to reflect her medical situation, asking her followers to send positive wishes. “Currently fighting stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer,” it reads. “Plz send miracles.💋”