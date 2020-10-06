DWTS Host Tyra Banks Speaks Out After 'Challenging' On-Air Results Flub: 'We Power Through'

During Monday's episode, the host named the wrong stars when announcing who had landed in the bottom two

Live television is never without its wrinkles.

During Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars, confusion arose after new host Tyra Banks accidentally named the wrong stars when announcing which pairs had landed in the bottom two. She later addressed the misstep on Twitter, chalking up the moment to an internal error.

"Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards," she tweeted. "So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through."

She also tweeted about a wardrobe malfunction she suffered during the show, writing, "OMG! When I changed outfits, I wasn’t zipped up and had to hold my outfit up while introducing the next act. Live TV, y'all!"

During the episode, Banks, 46, accidentally declared Cheer's Monica Aldama and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy as safe before it was revealed that they had actually landed in the bottom two alongside Anne Heche and her partner Keo Motsepe.

At the end of the show, Heche, Vernon Davis and Chrishell Stause stood on the ballroom floor as Banks announced, "Anne and Keo and Vernon and Peta are in the bottom two."

She then clarified: "There's actually been an error. I'm looking right now and we have three couples, so we need to clarify this for one second. The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica and Val."

She proceeded to explain that there had been an "error" in the control room. "This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong," Banks said. "So here we go. ... And again, we apologize for this. This is live TV, and we're all human."

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars ... and yeah, it wasn't perfect," she admitted. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun, but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going. ... Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going."

The network announced Andrews and Bergeron's departures from DWTS in July, noting in a statement that the show was embarking "on a new creative direction."

"Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve," executive producer Andrew Llinares told reporters during ABC's virtual fall press day, per Entertainment Tonight. "So I think changing that host is all about evolution."

He added, "It was all about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and make it reach out to a new audience — as well as the audience that's been there for years."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.