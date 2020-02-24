Tyra Banks Reveals She Is 'Working on Life-Size 3'

Twenty years after Life-Size was released, Tyra Banks says a third film is in the works!

The actress and model revealed during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she is currently “working on Life-Size 3.”

Banks, 46, was a guest on Andy Cohen’s show Sunday night alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille — who got her start by winning the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model — when a guest called in to ask the former ANTM host about her future endeavors.

After revealing the Life-Size 3 news to an uproar of applause from the studio audience, Banks went on to share that she is also working on a “huge Broadway play” — she wouldn’t say if she would appear in it — as well as a comic to go along with Modelland, Banks’ upcoming model-themed amusement park.

Banks first starred in the original Life-Size in 2000 alongside Lindsay Lohan before she brought back her iconic character, Eve, many years later in 2018 for a sequel.

The original Life-Size followed a young girl (played by Lohan) who saw her toy doll transform into a real woman after a wish gone wrong. The follow-up film featured Banks reprising her role, this time lending a (plastic) hand to a young CEO of a toy company struggling with her job.

Around the time of the Life-Size 2 premiere, Banks was asked about the potential of turning Life-Size into a trilogy when a fan asked, “Will there be a life size 3” during a Twitter Q&A.

The legendary supermodel responded in riddle, telling the Twitter user, “one, and done. two, thanks to you. three – we’ll see?”

At the end of Life-Size 2, Eve seemingly got her happy ending, which may leave one to wonder what direction a sequel would go in.

Cameron Fay, one of the second film’s writers, told TVLine that Hyde, Eve’s chef boyfriend-turned-doll, and his new life in Sunnyvale could certainly use some explaining.

“Do you think Hyde thought everything through before agreeing to go with Eve?” TVLine’s Andy Swift asked Fay.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

“Definitely not,” Fay shared. “And I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if that was going to work. We thought about adding a line for Butler, being like, ‘I don’t know if you want to do that.’ But they went for it. And I think what helps it a little bit —  certainly the comedy of it — is that he’s in his little chef’s suit. It’s so over the top. I don’t know how Hyde’s going to fit in in Sunnyvale.”

Though Banks didn’t mention any other details during her WWHL appearance, fans are eagerly awaiting another trip to Sunnyvale — and hopeful that it won’t take another 18 years this time.

