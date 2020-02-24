Tyra Banks Reveals She Is 'Working on Life-Size 3'

Twenty years after Life-Size was released, Tyra Banks says a third film is in the works!

The actress and model revealed during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she is currently “working on Life-Size 3.”

Banks, 46, was a guest on Andy Cohen’s show Sunday night alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille — who got her start by winning the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model — when a guest called in to ask the former ANTM host about her future endeavors.

After revealing the Life-Size 3 news to an uproar of applause from the studio audience, Banks went on to share that she is also working on a “huge Broadway play” — she wouldn’t say if she would appear in it — as well as a comic to go along with Modelland, Banks’ upcoming model-themed amusement park.

RELATED: Tyra Banks Announces She’s Casting ‘Real People’ for Graphic Novel Ahead of Her Modelland Opening

Banks first starred in the original Life-Size in 2000 alongside Lindsay Lohan before she brought back her iconic character, Eve, many years later in 2018 for a sequel.

The original Life-Size followed a young girl (played by Lohan) who saw her toy doll transform into a real woman after a wish gone wrong. The follow-up film featured Banks reprising her role, this time lending a (plastic) hand to a young CEO of a toy company struggling with her job.

Around the time of the Life-Size 2 premiere, Banks was asked about the potential of turning Life-Size into a trilogy when a fan asked, “Will there be a life size 3” during a Twitter Q&A.

Will there be a life size 3 — 💨🍑 (@Ravvii_) December 3, 2018

The legendary supermodel responded in riddle, telling the Twitter user, “one, and done. two, thanks to you. three – we’ll see?”

At the end of Life-Size 2, Eve seemingly got her happy ending, which may leave one to wonder what direction a sequel would go in.

Cameron Fay, one of the second film’s writers, told TVLine that Hyde, Eve’s chef boyfriend-turned-doll, and his new life in Sunnyvale could certainly use some explaining.

“Do you think Hyde thought everything through before agreeing to go with Eve?” TVLine’s Andy Swift asked Fay.

RELATED: Tyra Banks Announces Plans to Open Modeling Amusement Park Called Modelland: Here’s What We Know

Image zoom ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

“Definitely not,” Fay shared. “And I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if that was going to work. We thought about adding a line for Butler, being like, ‘I don’t know if you want to do that.’ But they went for it. And I think what helps it a little bit — certainly the comedy of it — is that he’s in his little chef’s suit. It’s so over the top. I don’t know how Hyde’s going to fit in in Sunnyvale.”

Though Banks didn’t mention any other details during her WWHL appearance, fans are eagerly awaiting another trip to Sunnyvale — and hopeful that it won’t take another 18 years this time.